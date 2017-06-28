Does someone know a good EA Builder (Tool)?

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Hi,

Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill. Who knows any good one?

 

Best EA Builder.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Best EA Builder.


you're telling the truth :))

 
thomas2004:

Hi,

Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill. Who knows any good one?


Hi,

maybe I can help you in MQL4.

and you can find find many expert coders here.

you can say it, we can code it :)

 
thomas2004: Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill.
They don't save time, all you get is a quick useless result. If you don't know how to code, you will forever be trying to fix it.
  • We hate EA builder
  • You couldn't be bothered to learn mql4, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
  • There are only two choices: learn to code it, or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds lines of code.
  • EA builder makes bad code counting up while closing multiple orders.
  • EA builder makes bad code Bars is unreliable (max bars on chart) volume is unreliable (miss ticks) Always use time. New candle - MQL4 forum
  • EA builder makes bad code Not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage:
  • EA builder makes bad code not adjusting for ECN brokers.
  • EA builder makes bad code not checking return codes.
  • EATree uses objects on chart to save values - not persistent storage (files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/reboot.)
 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

maybe I can help you in MQL4.

and you can find find many expert coders here.

you can say it, we can code it :)


money money? :-)

I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal? 
 
thomas2004:

money money? :-)


could be free in the forum,

otherwise if you want to bless others then you can use freelance :)

 
thomas2004:

money money? :-)

I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal? 

The problem with this is that i am always afraid that this strategy will fail on all fronts, and that i will have wasted my time, and am left with a useless strategy.

If it was a freelance job at least i would have made a few$ for the time spend.

You say you can code, and have a strategy, but not the time, so you want to have someone else do it (for free)?

This makes no sense at all.

 
thomas2004:

money money? :-)

I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal? 

hi Thomas,

I appreciate your good will.

Since 2003 I have been in the market, and almost "a thousand ways of strategy" that I know,

then maybe your strategy is one inside that thousands :)

but who knows your current strategy is new and genuine.

if you can tell it in the forum, then you can hope there're good people will help you to write it here.

or you can find another way to get it.

good luck.

 

Ok guys, many thanks.


I will program it myself. If my stratergy works and makes big money, don't regret. :-)

 
thomas2004:

Ok guys, many thanks.


I will program it myself. If my stratergy works and makes big money, don't regret. :-)


yes, good luck

later, you can please tell us by the article, and then God will bless you more, give you healthy body and long life. :))

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