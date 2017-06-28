Does someone know a good EA Builder (Tool)?
Best EA Builder.
Best EA Builder.
you're telling the truth :))
Hi,
Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill. Who knows any good one?
Hi,
maybe I can help you in MQL4.
and you can find find many expert coders here.
you can say it, we can code it :)
thomas2004: Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill.
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|They don't save time, all you get is a quick useless result. If you don't know how to code, you will forever be trying to fix it.
Hi,
maybe I can help you in MQL4.
and you can find find many expert coders here.
you can say it, we can code it :)
money money? :-)I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal?
money money? :-)I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal?
The problem with this is that i am always afraid that this strategy will fail on all fronts, and that i will have wasted my time, and am left with a useless strategy.
If it was a freelance job at least i would have made a few$ for the time spend.
You say you can code, and have a strategy, but not the time, so you want to have someone else do it (for free)?
This makes no sense at all.
money money? :-)I have a stratergy. Surly I can program. But at the moment I have realy little time for that. If you have interesting and for NO-costs. We can take contact. You get the stratergy, I get the code. Deal?
hi Thomas,
I appreciate your good will.
Since 2003 I have been in the market, and almost "a thousand ways of strategy" that I know,
then maybe your strategy is one inside that thousands :)
but who knows your current strategy is new and genuine.
if you can tell it in the forum, then you can hope there're good people will help you to write it here.
or you can find another way to get it.
good luck.
Ok guys, many thanks.
I will program it myself. If my stratergy works and makes big money, don't regret. :-)
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Hi,
Surly we can write program in MQL4/5. But I know one can also the tool such as EA Builder etc to accelerate programming time and even better for someone who has little programming skill. Who knows any good one?