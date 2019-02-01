Registering a VPS through MT4 problems.
Hi all,
i've been trying to open a VPS server through the MT4 feature.
I'm able to select the options that I want, however right at the end it gives me following error message.
No matter what I do or try, this error keeps coming.
Does anyone have a work around for that matter?
Appreciate any input and help !
Cheers
Chris
Hi all,
i've been trying to open a VPS server through the MT4 feature.
I'm able to select the options that I want, however right at the end it gives me following error message.
No matter what I do or try, this error keeps coming.
Does anyone have a work around for that matter?
Appreciate any input and help !
Cheers
Chris
I haven't encountered this problem.
You should report this to Service Desk as it is suggested in the error message, mentioning error code 12002.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
2016.06.28 17:25:02.177 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1347 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.20 19:19
We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs:
- We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs: since July 1, 2017: we will cease to produce 32 bit versions of managerial terminals
- since July 1, 2017: we will start an active demand to switch all 32 bit versions running on a 64 bit environment
- since 1 January 2018: completely stop support of all operating systems, which are lower than Windows 7
- from January 1, 2018: we will cease to update the 32-bit version of client terminals
Hi
how to I solve this issue as below screenshot?
Thanks
Hi
how to I solve this issue as below screenshot?
Thanks
Strange error ...
Did you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass?
Also - check the procedure about how tosubscribe to VPS (just in case you missed something for example): #4
do you mean this? Yes, I did.
But still have this error message.
In this case - no idea sorry.
or ... may be - you are trying to subscribe using MT5 32-bit?
because in case of MT5 - it should be 64-bit installation (VPS will not work for 32-bit MT5).
In this case - no idea sorry.
or ... may be - you are trying to subscribe using MT5 32-bit?
because in case of MT5 - it should be 64-bit installation (VPS will not work for 32-bit MT5).
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Hi all,
i've been trying to open a VPS server through the MT4 feature.
I'm able to select the options that I want, however right at the end it gives me following error message.
No matter what I do or try, this error keeps coming.
Does anyone have a work around for that matter?
Appreciate any input and help !
Cheers
Chris