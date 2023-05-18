Host EAs on my computer and not use VPS

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Hello,

I developed some EAs and they are alive but to do it, I currently rent VPS and I have to pay 15$ by month.

The point is if I have 10 EAs (it's an example), it means I have to pay 150$/month (15$ * 10 VPS).

My question is: is there a way to not rent a VPS but to host my EAs on my computer and make a dedicated computer for EAs? is it techanically possible (1 trading account for 1 EA)?

If I link a EA to a trading account then I change trading account on Meta Trader 5, the EA will still to be alive?

Thanks

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Aurelien Pierre LavalI developed some EAs and they are alive but to do it, I currently rent VPS and I have to pay 15$ by month. The point is if I have 10 EAs (it's an example), it means I have to pay 150$/month (15$ * 10 VPS).

My question is: is there a way to not rent a VPS but to host my EAs on my computer and make a dedicated computer for EAs? is it techanically possible (1 trading account for 1 EA)? If I link a EA to a trading account then I change trading account on Meta Trader 5, the EA will still to be alive?

  1. On a single MetaQuotes VPS, you can have up to 32 EAs running, provided they are all on the same account.
  2. On your own computer you can run up to 32 MetaTrader terminals (each on a different account), and on each terminal you can run up to 100 EAs.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
  1. On a single MetaQuotes VPS, you can have up to 32 EAs runnin, provided they are all on the same account.
  2. On your own computer you can run up to 32 MetaTrader terminals (each on a different account), and on each terminal you can run up to 100 EAs.

Ok so if I understand well (I learn alone so there are things I don't know but I progress :) ) :

- 1 MetaQuote VPS = 1 account trading (my broker) = 32 EAs (maximum)

- What do you mean by MetaTrader Terminal? The MetaTrader software running (like 32 Google Web Browser and not 32 tabs)?


To be sure I understand on my screenshot, I have:

am

- 1 MetaTrader Terminal running

- 3 EAs (3 charts and 1 EA on each chart)

- 1 MetaQuote VPS (only 1 chart and 1 EA)


If I click on the button "Migrate" with the settings "Migrate all", it means after I will have 3 EAs (the 3 tabs on the screen) on my MetaQuote VPS?

[Deleted]  
Aurelien Pierre Laval #: What do you mean by MetaTrader Terminal? The MetaTrader software running (like 32 Google Web Browser and not 32 tabs)?

No, I mean that you can install MetaTrader terminal multiple times on separate directories, but this has nothing to do with MetaQuotes VPS.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, I mean that you can install MetaTrader terminal multiple times on separate directories, but this has nothing to do with MetaQuotes VPS.

It is what I understood, thank you.

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