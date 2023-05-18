Host EAs on my computer and not use VPS
My question is: is there a way to not rent a VPS but to host my EAs on my computer and make a dedicated computer for EAs? is it techanically possible (1 trading account for 1 EA)? If I link a EA to a trading account then I change trading account on Meta Trader 5, the EA will still to be alive?
- On a single MetaQuotes VPS, you can have up to 32 EAs running, provided they are all on the same account.
- On your own computer you can run up to 32 MetaTrader terminals (each on a different account), and on each terminal you can run up to 100 EAs.
- On a single MetaQuotes VPS, you can have up to 32 EAs runnin, provided they are all on the same account.
- On your own computer you can run up to 32 MetaTrader terminals (each on a different account), and on each terminal you can run up to 100 EAs.
Ok so if I understand well (I learn alone so there are things I don't know but I progress :) ) :
- 1 MetaQuote VPS = 1 account trading (my broker) = 32 EAs (maximum)
- What do you mean by MetaTrader Terminal? The MetaTrader software running (like 32 Google Web Browser and not 32 tabs)?
To be sure I understand on my screenshot, I have:
- 1 MetaTrader Terminal running
- 3 EAs (3 charts and 1 EA on each chart)
- 1 MetaQuote VPS (only 1 chart and 1 EA)
If I click on the button "Migrate" with the settings "Migrate all", it means after I will have 3 EAs (the 3 tabs on the screen) on my MetaQuote VPS?
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Hello,
I developed some EAs and they are alive but to do it, I currently rent VPS and I have to pay 15$ by month.
The point is if I have 10 EAs (it's an example), it means I have to pay 150$/month (15$ * 10 VPS).
My question is: is there a way to not rent a VPS but to host my EAs on my computer and make a dedicated computer for EAs? is it techanically possible (1 trading account for 1 EA)?
If I link a EA to a trading account then I change trading account on Meta Trader 5, the EA will still to be alive?
Thanks