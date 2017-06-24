what the traders give in retribution to the market?

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It's said that the market is a business, not a game, but in every business when you earn something, you have to give something first, but the markets doesn't seem to fit on this, because you only gain (top traders 3%), so what product do traders give to the market, in order to earn money?
 
Spread, commissions, and losses.
 
whroeder1:
Spread, commissions, and losses.

but that way it's more compatible with a game, not a business, because that (Spread, commissions, and losses) is not a product created in the process. 

My point is: forex is a game or a business? it can't be both, and if it's a business, what's the product 

 

It can be both depending on the way you treat it.

The product doesn't look like banana's to me.... if you can't see it then i wonder what your doing here.


Maybe it's time to stop trying to press it into a specific box.
 

subjectively everything can be a game, but objectively a game and a business are different things,

because on a business you always create a product, in a game you don't, you're just satisfying 

yourself and you're the final consumer. So if forex is a business, all traders need to create a

product, and my question is what product is this? if no product is made, so i can assume

objectively its a game 

Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
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The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output...
 

Risk diversion by provide/consume liquidity. It cannot be done at low cost without speculative activity.

 

Yes, its a game.

Now go play, and try to win.

Or should i say, try to lose ?

 

to Meng:


yes that's the answer i was looking for, so our product is decrease risk and volatility in the markets, great to know and makes sense


to Marco

Meng make a point about how its not a game,so  we deliver a product to someone by trading 

 

What difference does it make?

Be it a game, or business, it solely depends on how you treat it, and in the end all that matters is who walks away with the larger numbers.

It all depends on which part you want in on.

There will always be people like you who are studying the roots, while there are others, picking the fruits...


 
Marco vd Heijden:

What difference does it make?

Be it a game, or business, it solely depends on how you treat it, and in the end all that matters is who walks away with the larger numbers.

It all depends on which part you want in on.

There will always be people like you who are studying the roots, while there are others, picking the fruits.

i think it makes all the difference, if forex is just a game, i would be out and never look back, because then one could say forex= cassino, because in  all games there is only 1 winner

in the end

 

Some games have multiple winners, and losers.

Could just be a coincidence that people are or have :

  • Just lucky.
  • Hope.
  • Dreams.
  • Predicting the future.
  • Having Sacred/Hidden Knowledge.
  • The ability to create Miracles.

Or maybe they are just:

  • In Control.
  • Experienced.
  • Realistic.
  • ...
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