what the traders give in retribution to the market?
- [Archive!] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 6: August 2011)
- The future of automated trading: round two
- are you satisfied about forex?
Spread, commissions, and losses.
but that way it's more compatible with a game, not a business, because that (Spread, commissions, and losses) is not a product created in the process.
My point is: forex is a game or a business? it can't be both, and if it's a business, what's the product
It can be both depending on the way you treat it.
The product doesn't look like banana's to me.... if you can't see it then i wonder what your doing here.
Maybe it's time to stop trying to press it into a specific box.
subjectively everything can be a game, but objectively a game and a business are different things,
because on a business you always create a product, in a game you don't, you're just satisfying
yourself and you're the final consumer. So if forex is a business, all traders need to create a
product, and my question is what product is this? if no product is made, so i can assume
objectively its a game
- www.metatrader5.com
Risk diversion by provide/consume liquidity. It cannot be done at low cost without speculative activity.
Yes, its a game.
Now go play, and try to win.
Or should i say, try to lose ?
to Meng:
yes that's the answer i was looking for, so our product is decrease risk and volatility in the markets, great to know and makes sense
to Marco
Meng make a point about how its not a game,so we deliver a product to someone by trading
What difference does it make?
Be it a game, or business, it solely depends on how you treat it, and in the end all that matters is who walks away with the larger numbers.
It all depends on which part you want in on.
There will always be people like you who are studying the roots, while there are others, picking the fruits...
What difference does it make?
Be it a game, or business, it solely depends on how you treat it, and in the end all that matters is who walks away with the larger numbers.
It all depends on which part you want in on.
There will always be people like you who are studying the roots, while there are others, picking the fruits.
i think it makes all the difference, if forex is just a game, i would be out and never look back, because then one could say forex= cassino, because in all games there is only 1 winner
in the end
Some games have multiple winners, and losers.
Could just be a coincidence that people are or have :
- Just lucky.
- Hope.
- Dreams.
- Predicting the future.
- Having Sacred/Hidden Knowledge.
- The ability to create Miracles.
Or maybe they are just:
- In Control.
- Experienced.
- Realistic.
- ...
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