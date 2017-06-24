MACD graphic representation

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Hello Peoples; -

This req refers to the MACD graphic as displayed in both MT4 & MT5 current versions:

The MACD is displayed as standard by a line and histogram: - where Line = MACD as SMA variable / Histogram = Fast & Slow as EMA variables.

TWO variants I would like to achieve: -  (such as are available on the freestckcharts package...)

1/ that Line = MACD to bcome an EMA variable.

&

2/ that Histogram is represented only as a Line drawn which follows the peak / trough level of the individual bars.

Should such MT4 or MT5 variant(s) already exist, please supply the appropriate link(s), thank you.

John (aka Bebbspoke)

 
John Bebb:

I would like EMA variable.

2/ that Histogram is represented only as a Line, please supply the appropriate link(s)
  1. The MACD that comes is a EMA
  2. There are many variations lines or no, histogram or no, etc. Do your own research.
 
whroeder1:
  1. The MACD that comes is a EMA
  2. There are many variations lines or no, histogram or no, etc. Do your own research.

whroeder - thank you for your response: -

1/ then please WHY is the selection box (below your red highlit "Slow EMA") labeled "MACD SMA"? - it is this I require as an EMA

I am well aware that it is more commonly known as the "Signal Line" but thought it more appropriate & sensible to use the terminology being used by the MT5 package!

2/yes - I may - but I sincerely thought that is what I WAS doing by posting my questions?... OK - so I'm not a genius programmer or whizz-kid but perhaps a suggestion link to try would have been preferable.

Regards, Bebbspoke


 
John Bebb: it is this I require as an EMA
  1. Why do you think you "require an EMA?" There is little difference between any of them for small periods, which is what the signal period will always be.Put a SMA(9) and a EMA(9) on a chart and see.
  2. So go to the codebase, get the approprate version and change the input comment and the call (SimpleMAOnBuffer.) What's the problem?
  3. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help. urgent help.
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