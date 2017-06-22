Time indicator

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Hi, Does any one have a simple line indicator Mt4 that can be set /draw from one point in time to another. eg 5 GMT to 10 GMT   ? (GMT is not necessary just drawing a line between two different time slots). Much appreciated if anyone has one to share.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Market Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

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Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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Thanks, However I probable didn't describe my request in enough detail. I need a line drawn from the exact time and price point to another (a single line drawing like you can with the trend line drawing but as a indicator)

Very much appreciate your help

 

Don't double post.

 

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Time indicator

gibbon2, 2017.06.22 00:11


Thanks, However I probable didn't describe my request in enough detail. I need a line drawn from the exact time and price point to another (a single line drawing like you can with the trend line drawing but as a indicator)

Very much appreciate your help

Sergey Golubev:

Market Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

==========

Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

==========

Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

==========



 
gibbon2:
Hi, Does any one have a simple line indicator Mt4 that can be set /draw from one point in time to another. eg 5 GMT to 10 GMT   ? (GMT is not necessary just drawing a line between two different time slots). Much appreciated if anyone has one to share.

This is from 5 to 10 metatrader trime (using this indicator):


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