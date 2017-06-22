Time indicator
- Line indicator Price point to price point
- Candle GMT offset
- Code to close all orders by GMT (time)
Market Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
==========Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Thanks, However I probable didn't describe my request in enough detail. I need a line drawn from the exact time and price point to another (a single line drawing like you can with the trend line drawing but as a indicator)
Very much appreciate your help
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
gibbon2, 2017.06.22 00:11
Thanks, However I probable didn't describe my request in enough detail. I need a line drawn from the exact time and price point to another (a single line drawing like you can with the trend line drawing but as a indicator)
Very much appreciate your help
Market Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4
==========
Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
==========Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
==========
Hi, Does any one have a simple line indicator Mt4 that can be set /draw from one point in time to another. eg 5 GMT to 10 GMT ? (GMT is not necessary just drawing a line between two different time slots). Much appreciated if anyone has one to share.
This is from 5 to 10 metatrader trime (using this indicator):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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