Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017 - page 3

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Welcome

It is possible to be recorded inclusively on 09/07/2017

Можно записываться включительно по 09.07.2017

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/192255/page72#comment_5386327

monitoring  https://view.new10.top/en/contest/3

Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
  • 2017.07.03
  • www.mql5.com
Добро пожаловать ! Запрещено: Пополнять и снимать с счёта средства во время проведения конкурса. Изменять кредитное плечо...
 

Good day, who did not have time to register, you can join the contest before July 9, 2017

 

WE INVITE YOU TO THE CONTEST! Until July 9, 2017, more precisely until July 9, 2017 23:59:59 Moscow, you can sign up.

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/3

Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 28.07.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: The winner is...
 

The last day of registration in the competition, hurry to register!



 
Yohana Parmi:



Great, first place!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:



Great, first place!


thank you, still "fighting" :)

I saw there are some the best trader in the contest, salute :))

 
Yohana Parmi:

thank you, still "fighting" :)

I saw there are some the best trader in the contest, salute :))

Awesome :) Unlucky me dropout by my mistake start in gold :)
 
Achmad Wijaya:
Awesome :) Не повезло, что я ушел из-за своей ошибки в золоте :)

There will be a chance to participate next time)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

There will be a chance to participate next time)

Nice, I want to participate again, please give me information about it Sir :)
 

Please count me in for the September contest:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/333473

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Temp Contest
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Temp Contest
  • 30.00 USD
  • Lars Rompe
  • www.mql5.com
Shock Temp Contest Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
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