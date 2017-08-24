Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017
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- 20.00 USD
- Marco vd Heijden
- www.mql5.com
Hello count me in.
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Hello,
Is it allowed when verified user in MQL5 manages other people's accounts on MT4? (1 account only).
I mean, the verified user name is different with the MT4 trading account name.
Thanks
- 20.00 USD
- Achmad Wijaya
- www.mql5.com
Hello, I already Create the Signal but still In process to Deposit on my Broker, if it's not late on deposit process I hope not more than 24 Hr, please count me in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318255
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Здравствуйте,
Разрешено ли, когда проверенный пользователь на MQL5 управляет чужими счетами на MT4? (Только 1 учетная запись).
Я имею в виду, что проверенное имя пользователя отличается от имени торговой учетной записи MT4.
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