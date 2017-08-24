Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017

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Welcome Championship  https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/192255/page56

This monitoring  https://view.new10.top/en/contest/3

Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
  • 2017.06.21
  • www.mql5.com
Добро пожаловать ! Запрещено: Пополнять и снимать с счёта средства во время проведения конкурса. Изменять кредитное плечо...
 

Hurry to register!


 

Hello count me in.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/317484

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: SHOCK
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: SHOCK
  • 20.00 USD
  • Marco vd Heijden
  • www.mql5.com
SHOCK Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hello count me in.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/317484

Added to monitoring

Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 28.07.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: The winner is...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hello count me in.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/317484


Add in table  

 



Only 3 Days left !

 


Only 2 Days Left !
The competition starts in 2 Days, but you can still register until 09.07.2017

Join NOW ! 

 

Hello,

Is it allowed when verified user in MQL5 manages other people's accounts on MT4? (1 account only).

I mean, the verified user name is different with the MT4 trading account name.

Thanks

 
Hello, I already Create the Signal but still In process to Deposit on my Broker, if it's not late on deposit process I hope not more than 24 Hr, please count me in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318255
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Absorber
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Absorber
  • 20.00 USD
  • Achmad Wijaya
  • www.mql5.com
Shock Absorber Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Achmad Wijaya:
Hello, I already Create the Signal but still In process to Deposit on my Broker, if it's not late on deposit process I hope not more than 24 Hr, please count me in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318255

Added to monitoring

 
Yohana Parmi:

Здравствуйте,

Разрешено ли, когда проверенный пользователь на MQL5 управляет чужими счетами на MT4? (Только 1 учетная запись).

Я имею в виду, что проверенное имя пользователя отличается от имени торговой учетной записи MT4.

благодаря

Make your signal only $ 10 (1000 cent)

It will be right :)

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