Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017 - page 2

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Make your signal only $ 10 (1000 cent)

It will be right :)


Yes, account with balance $1000, is able to participate this championship.

I will get ready soon ^_^

 

Only 1 Day Left !

The competition starts in 1Day, but you can still register until 09.07.2017

Join NOW !

 

Hi.

+1

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Koru Forum Contest 07 2017
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Koru Forum Contest 07 2017
  • 20.00 USD
  • Mirko Cerulli
  • www.mql5.com
Shock Koru Forum Contest 07 2017 Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Yohana Parmi:

Yes, account with balance $1000, is able to participate this championship.

I will get ready soon ^_^

We are waiting for participation


Mirko Cerulli:

Hi.

+1

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694

Added to monitoring
Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
Contest №3 Real Cent-account: 03.07.2017 — 28.07.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 28.07.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: The winner is...
 
Mirko Cerulli:

Hi.

+1

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694


add in table https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/192255/page68#comment_5383314

Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
  • 2017.07.02
  • www.mql5.com
Добро пожаловать ! Запрещено: Пополнять и снимать с счёта средства во время проведения конкурса. Изменять кредитное плечо...
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

We are waiting for participation


Added to monitoring

Hi, Vit

Please count me in. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318825

Funding process within few hours, 24 hrs max.

Thanks

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock the championship
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock the championship
  • 38.00 USD
  • Yohana Parmi
  • www.mql5.com
Shock the championship Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi, Vit

Please count me in. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318825

Funding process within few hours, 24 hrs max.

Thanks

You have been added to the contest

 

I want to remind that every user of the forum is having the opportunity to be a sponsor of the contest. Be a sponsor and you will not be left without attention: 



The collected prize fund will go to the winners!

 

Our friend from the Netherlands is lighting up!

Marco vd Heijden

I'll be in Europe - I'll visit this wonderful country part of the territory of which is bulk ..

Apparently there the climate contributes to good luck, Marco takes a steep take, for some a few hours - soared by 12.7% when loading the depot by only 54%

1234
New comment