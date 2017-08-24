Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017 - page 2
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Yes, account with balance $1000, is able to participate this championship.
I will get ready soon ^_^
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Hi.
+1
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694
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Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017
Server Muradasilov, 2017.07.02 12:09
Many more who will have time - registration ends on July 9, 2017
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Registration of participants for the Real Accounts Championship (cents) July 2017
Marco vd Heijden, 2017.07.01 10:07
[....]
The competition starts in 1Day, but you can still register until 09.07.2017
Join NOW !
Yes, account with balance $1000, is able to participate this championship.
I will get ready soon ^_^
We are waiting for participation
Hi.
+1
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694
Hi.
+1
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318694
add in table https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/192255/page68#comment_5383314
We are waiting for participation
Added to monitoring
Hi, Vit
Please count me in.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318825
Funding process within few hours, 24 hrs max.
Thanks
Hi, Vit
Please count me in.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/318825
Funding process within few hours, 24 hrs max.
Thanks
You have been added to the contest
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Our friend from the Netherlands is lighting up!
Marco vd Heijden
I'll be in Europe - I'll visit this wonderful country part of the territory of which is bulk ..
Apparently there the climate contributes to good luck, Marco takes a steep take, for some a few hours - soared by 12.7% when loading the depot by only 54%