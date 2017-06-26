MT4 : Strategy Tester drawdown's

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hi

it seems  the Strategy Tester drawdown's IS not true for ea using  both buy and sell order with different volume ( semi hedge ) and close them when reached

the sum profit to a specified value.

i see some like : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/46538

is there solution ?
 
Sergey Golubev:

I am suggesting to you to use Metatrader 5 - and read whose two articles for example:



No he uses MT4 - look at the subject line.
 
Carl Schreiber:
No he uses MT4 - look at the subject line.


I know.
I am "forcing" him to start using MT5 for strategy tester :)

Because I do not think MetaQuotes will improve MT4 for 'drawdown based on equity open trades' ... many people are using the indicators to get this kind of drawdown during the trading for example (and using it during the many years).

 

thank you.

i send for service desk ,


for example : this are buy and sell and they closed approximately at the same tame . ( because of broker server)

they closed when reached the sum of profit to a specified value.

the relative drawdown is from " AccountBalance()-AccountEquity() "

is there be better  method to have better result for maximum drawdown ?

-------------

probably MT5 with hedge may be have same behavior.

 

solution:

to calculate the "Account drawdown" : i will use the AccountEquity() in each time , and the value of AccountBalance() only in times the order have been closed. ( the balance will not changed when buy and sell are exist ).

so with this calculation we have:

1) " Relative drawdown " : as we have in strategy tester

2) "Account drawdown" : the real drawdown for account with using AccountEquity() in each time , and AccountBalance when order's are closed.

 

i have done it in my EA ,

I think it's an important parameter to know the exact and real " Account DrawDown " , when you run an EA with such strategy ( use buy and sell position together ),

and if you want to have your EA in MQL5 market, the " Relative DrawDown " maybe is not enough ,

this is will be more bad if you run EA for longer time to check for " maximum DrawDown ". 

and maybe the answer from  MT4 support is : " MetaTrader 4 can say that its further development is not part of our plans."

Best regards,

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