Can't download anything MQL - Mac - IOS - Error - page 2
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@Daniel Stein I'm sorry what do you mean with "at the Bay" - do you have an link where I can get a good working virtual box ? (in best case for free)
Virtual Box is for free and provides several different Windows Operating Systems.
These OS installation can be used for free for a limited time and you have to activate them sooner or later.
The according Windows licenses are available at eBay for just a few bucks.
@peddy100x
Using virtualbox or any other virtualization software quite stressful for the cpu, especially for a dual core processor. Another option is use Apple bootcamp to install a fully functional Windows OS with all the mac driver. Just go and check your model and which Windows OS your mac will support.
I'm telling you because i have tried use the virtualbox and my macbook pro getting very hot running two OS together. For laptop Parallels or bootcamp seems a better option.
You can also just use a remote desktop connection.
Then you can connect to your windows desktop without the high cpu load.
But that would of course defy the problem if it's not running in LD4.
Hey Guys @muhammad @Daniel @Marco Thank you for the Feedback - I currently installed the Virtual Box with Windows 7 Starter (Until now everything went well)
But when I want to download an EA - this error message pops up
Does anybody how to solve it?
Thank You!!
You can download Parallels Desktop from the utube video for free with installer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMprSpUiM4s
Markets tap appears on the terminal when you open mt4 on parallels. It doesn't appear on mt4 on mac.