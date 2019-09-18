Can't download anything MQL - Mac - IOS - Error

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I basically can't Download ANYTHING (EA's oder Indicators etc.) form this Market here!

I've tried it with Google Chrome and Safari.

When I click on download with Chorme - just nohting happens.

When I click an download with Safrai - there appears a error Message 

Which basically says something like: "Can't find a Program to open this Page - Do you want to search in the App Store for a Program like this!"


But I can't find anything in the Appstore ... 


I'm very frustrated and I hope somebody knows the reason or the solution ...  


Thank you Guys !!! 

 
I use an MacBook Air - with OS X El Captain Version: 10.11.6
 
 
peddy100x:

I basically can't Download ANYTHING (EA's oder Indicators etc.) form this Market here!

I've tried it with Google Chrome and Safari.

When I click on download with Chorme - just nohting happens.

When I click an download with Safrai - there appears a error Message 

Which basically says something like: "Can't find a Program to open this Page - Do you want to search in the App Store for a Program like this!"


But I can't find anything in the Appstore ... 


I'm very frustrated and I hope somebody knows the reason or the solution ...  


Thank you Guys !!! 


You must install Metatrader 4/5 on your mac in order to download anything from the mql5 market place. 

Please be aware running MT4/5 on mac will have limitation. 

 

I also thought that Mac in general can't deal with implanting new EA or Indicators but you'll find many examples, where they implement new EA's or Indicators in the Wine - Software of Meta Trader. 


Here is an Introduction: https://www.vantagefx.com/support/mt4-help-support/how-to-install-ea-mac/ 


It's just the download which fails ...

How to install an Expert Advisor (EA) on Mac
How to install an Expert Advisor (EA) on Mac
  • Vantage FX Support
  • www.vantagefx.com
An Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading solution that can quickly and easily be added to the user-friendly platform, MetaTrader 4 on PCs and Macs. Vantage FX traders who have installed our MT4 for Mac will not require virtual private servers, or crossover for Mac options to install Expert Advisors unlike other MT4 for Mac platforms...
 
@Mohammend - I already have both and they are working quite well (with playonmac) 
 

@peddy100x

If using Safari browser to download from mql5 market, you will see a pop up window asking if you have metatrader installed on your mac :


 

Hi peddy,

i recommend to use Virtual Box or Parallels Desktop to run MT4 on a MAC.

New Windows 7 licenses cost around 3$ at the Bay and your MT4 will run very smooth without any limitations and restrictions.

Give it a try. It worked for all my customers that run a OCX client.

Best regards

Daniel

 

@Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah That's totally right and after clicking on - Yes I have the MT5 - the Error Message, which i posted on top pop up - Which screen pops up if you try to download it after clicking on yes i have the MT5 ? 


@Daniel Stein I'm sorry what do you mean with "at the Bay" - do you have an link where I can get a good working virtual box ? (in best case for free)

 

@peddy100x You will get the error because playonmac installed MetaTrader on a virtual folder separately from mac file system folder. So whether you're using Safari or any other browser it just won't find the metatrader platform installation folder.

Virtualbox from oracle its free for use and you can download it here virtualbox

Parallels Desktop is good too you can run Windows OS together with Mac OS but it cost about $ 79.90.

Just pick whatever suit you

Downloads – Oracle VM VirtualBox
  • www.virtualbox.org
Here, you will find links to VirtualBox binaries and its source code. VirtualBox binaries By downloading, you agree to the terms and conditions of the respective license. You might want to compare the SHA256 checksums or the MD5 checksums to verify the integrity of downloaded packages. The SHA256 checksums should be favored as the MD5...
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