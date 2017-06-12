ChartWaves With Elliot Waves By Majid_Abdolahian
Very nice and succesfull forecast of history.... :-))))))))))
you made mistake my friend ;)
i have Channel in telegram for 2 years and i send online analysis there and middle of last week decided to send some of my forecast in this forum ;)
if you have telegram join to my channel and see them
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result
this is my position and hit target +175 pip ;)
you made mistake my friend ;)
i have Channel in telegram for 2 years and i send online analysis there and middle of last week decided to send some of my forecast in this forum ;)
if you have telegram join to my channel and see them
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Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.
But you have attached here 15-16 hours later, when the price was already going down and touched your bottom green line - almost half of your violet arrow.
The rest was done by UK election result which I dont think it is part of your prediction.
Btw. I have one trade with similar openning and closing time: GBPJPY 8.6. 16:14:01 142,044 -> 9.6. 00:00:42 140,882
I dont have telegram but I will watch your prediction here.
But honestly - why to write it into forum - why dont you open a signal and trade it?
Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.
And what about writting it in his profile? Is it ok?
It is ok in his profile, and it is ok on the blogs: profiles and the blogs are not having such the strong rules from MQ; besides, profiles and the blogs are moderated by admins (not moderators) with/for more freedom.
He may post it on his thread here as well but without any promotional activity ... anyway - as I see - he is making forecasts (means: he is not providing any alternatives related to resistance/buy levels crossing and support/sell levels crossing) ...
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Hello
My name is majid and iranian trader about 8 years
My Base Strategy Is Elliot Waves
in this topic im going send my forecast about All Pairs with my strategy
i hope it will be useful
Thank you
Majid