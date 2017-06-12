ChartWaves With Elliot Waves By Majid_Abdolahian

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Hello

My name is majid and iranian trader about 8 years

My Base Strategy Is Elliot Waves


in this topic im going send my forecast about All Pairs with my strategy


i hope it will be useful



Thank you

Majid

 
GBPUSD_H4

its my first forecast before its done
 
Majid Abdolahian:


its my first forecast before its done

its result and continue

Traget = 1.2850



 
Majid Abdolahian:

its result and continue

Traget = 1.2850



result



 
Very nice and succesfull forecast of history.... :-))))))))))
 
Dejf:
Very nice and succesfull forecast of history.... :-))))))))))

you made mistake my friend ;)

i have Channel in telegram for 2 years and i send online analysis there and middle of last week decided to send some of my forecast in this forum ;)


if you have telegram join to my channel and see them


[deleted by moderator]

 
Majid Abdolahian:

result




this is my position and hit target +175 pip ;)


GBPUSD_H4

 
Majid Abdolahian:

you made mistake my friend ;)

i have Channel in telegram for 2 years and i send online analysis there and middle of last week decided to send some of my forecast in this forum ;)


if you have telegram join to my channel and see them


[deleted by moderator]


Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.

 
Your first picture is from 6.6. evening, second one 7.6. evening - midnight status?
But you have attached here 15-16 hours later, when the price was already going down and touched your bottom green line - almost half of your violet arrow.
The rest was done by UK election result which I dont think it is part of your prediction.
Btw. I have one trade with similar openning and closing time: GBPJPY 8.6. 16:14:01 142,044 -> 9.6. 00:00:42 140,882
I dont have telegram but I will watch your prediction here.
But honestly - why to write it into forum - why dont you open a signal and trade it?
 
Sergey Golubev:


Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.

And what about writting it in his profile? Is it ok?
 
Dejf:
And what about writting it in his profile? Is it ok?


It is ok in his profile, and it is ok on the blogs: profiles and the blogs are not having such the strong rules from MQ; besides, profiles and the blogs are moderated by admins (not moderators) with/for more freedom.

He may post it on his thread here as well but without any promotional activity ... anyway - as I see - he is making forecasts (means: he is not providing any alternatives related to resistance/buy levels crossing and support/sell levels crossing) ...

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This is my explanation related to the technical analysis, forecasts and the signals here.

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