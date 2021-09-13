i am looking for ea that provides signal like this and can send message to telegram channel, pls tell me if you have info.
If someone helps you on this thread so it will be fine.
If not so you may need to consider to use Freelance service for example.
----------------
It is standard reply which I am posting on such the requests (because I am not a coder sorry) -
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
Coders (any coder) are coding for free -
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i am looking for ea that provides signal like this and can send message to telegram channel, pls tell me if you have info.