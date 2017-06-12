ChartWaves With Elliot Waves By Majid_Abdolahian - page 2

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Dejf:
Your first picture is from 6.6. evening, second one 7.6. evening - midnight status?
But you have attached here 15-16 hours later, when the price was already going down and touched your bottom green line - almost half of your violet arrow.
The rest was done by UK election result which I dont think it is part of your prediction.
Btw. I have one trade with similar openning and closing time: GBPJPY 8.6. 16:14:01 142,044 -> 9.6. 00:00:42 140,882
I dont have telegram but I will watch your prediction here.
But honestly - why to write it into forum - why dont you open a signal and trade it?

you are right

i dont have time to waste my time ;)


Good luck

 
Sergey Golubev:


Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.

hi ok sorry i just sent it for to prove my words ..

but you right

excuse me dear

 

these Are my Forecasts

EURCAD_H4

EURCAD_H4



EURAUD_H4

EURAUD_H4

 

EURNZD H4 Forecast

I Think This Pair Ready To Start Bullish Trend



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