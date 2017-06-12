ChartWaves With Elliot Waves By Majid_Abdolahian - page 2
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Your first picture is from 6.6. evening, second one 7.6. evening - midnight status?
But you have attached here 15-16 hours later, when the price was already going down and touched your bottom green line - almost half of your violet arrow.
The rest was done by UK election result which I dont think it is part of your prediction.
Btw. I have one trade with similar openning and closing time: GBPJPY 8.6. 16:14:01 142,044 -> 9.6. 00:00:42 140,882
I dont have telegram but I will watch your prediction here.
But honestly - why to write it into forum - why dont you open a signal and trade it?
you are right
i dont have time to waste my time ;)
Good luck
Please, do not promote anything here.
Because it is free forum and everything should be inside this forum.
If you will promote any signal (or market product, or telegtram, or your commercial/private indicators etc) so this thread will be deleted.
hi ok sorry i just sent it for to prove my words ..
but you right
excuse me dear
these Are my Forecasts
EURCAD_H4
EURAUD_H4
EURNZD H4 Forecast
I Think This Pair Ready To Start Bullish Trend