Marko Day CCI EA - page 6
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Where is the Marko CCi expert located?
Thank you for your great EA
where is the link for this EA anyone?
it doesn't seem to be in the thread
please some one re-upload the cci marko ea
A little money management can go a long way, this EA still has a lot to be left to the imagination
Looks like an amazing EA, gonna test it today or tomorrow!
Hello I am CCI lover. I traded only Gold or a bit EURUSD and got big profit with pure CCI. Interesting this Marko idea.Thanks for sharing
CCI of average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980.
CCI measures a security’s variation from the statistical mean.
The CCI is calculated as the difference between the typical price of a commodity and its simple moving average, divided by the mean absolute deviation of the typical price. The index is usually scaled by an inverse factor of 0.015 to provide more readable numbers:
where pt is the typical price (high+low+close)/3, SMA is the simple moving average, and MD is the mean absolute deviation.
Hi Guys,
Where can i find the EA? I went through all the pages, couldn't find the EA.
If someone is kind enough to share it with me. Thanks
Hi Guys,
Where can i find the EA? I went through all the pages, couldn't find the EA.
If someone is kind enough to share it with me. Thanks
The guys stopped posting 7 years ago ...