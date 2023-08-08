Dpo Ea
DPO.htm is placed in what folder ?
How did you find this thread?
Because this thread with indicator was opened 14 years ago ...
And this indic ator still works (without any htm) -
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More DPO indicators from CodeBase -
- Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- XXDPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- DPO_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Detrended_Price_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicators: Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO)
newdigital, 2013.09.06 19:27
The Detrended Price Oscillator attempts to filter out trend in order to focus on the underlying cycles of price movement. To accomplish this, the moving average (generally 14-period) becomes a straight line and price variation above and below the moving average becomes the Price Oscillator. The Detrended Price Oscillator technical indicator can show overbought or oversold levels and can also create buy and sell signals.
The chart of the S&P 500 E-mini Futures contract visually depicts the Detrended Price Oscillator:
Interpreting the Detrended Price Oscillator
When the Detrended Price Oscillator is above the zero line, it means that price is above its moving average, a bullish sign.
Similarly, when the Detrended Price Oscillator is below the zero line, it means that price is below its moving average, a bearish
sign. There are two interpretations of buy and sell signals:
Buy Signal
- When Detrended Price Oscillator crosses above zero line.
- When Detrended Price Oscillator is in a confirmed oversold area, as referenced by prior lows of the oscillator, and the Detrended Price Oscillator and price both break the downward resistance trendline.
- When Detrended Price Oscillator crosses below zero line.
- When Detrended Price Oscillator is in a confirmed overbought area, as referenced by prior highs of the oscillator, and the Detrended Price Oscillator and price both break the upward supporting trendline.
How did you find this thread?
Because this thread with indicator was opened 14 years ago ...
And this indic ator still works (without any htm) -
----------------
More DPO indicators from CodeBase -
- Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- XXDPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- DPO_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Detrended_Price_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
DPO.mq4 ----> to Folder INDICATOR
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Hi Scorpion and everybody.
I wrote this EA based on DPO indicator,but my programming is bad.
Anyone can Rewrote this EA w/this settings:
DPO period=120
Buy Level= 0.0030
Sell Level= -0.0030
TP=250 EURUSD/GBPUSD 300 or more
SL=100
TS=? May be Required,but in my backtest is running ok without SL.
Best Regards