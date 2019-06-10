How to make a very fast MT4 trade copier

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I want to make a very fast local trade copier,

Is writing to and reading from files is the only way to make a trade copier?

 
Schwann Shokry:

I want to make a very fast local trade copier,

Is writing to and reading from files is the only way to make a trade copier?

No, you can use named pipes, sockets or any inter process communication.
 
Does any body have a trade Copier source code, used named pips to share please?
 
Schwann Shokry:
Does any body have a trade Copier source code, used named pips to share please?

You are a funny guy.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You are a funny guy.

What's funny?
 
Schwann Shokry:
What's funny?
Asking such thing for free.
 

I would suggest a Ramdisk (e.g. ImDisk Tooklkit) and file reading and writing using windows.dll.

Easy non blocking while waiting and as fast as the other stuff and most probably Linux compatible.

May be if you can place junctions you can even use mt4 file functions.

 
Alain Verleyen:
Asking such thing for free.

You can find any thing on the internet, I already found one, but i noticed that named pips used files to communicate between two MT4s, and there is a small delay

Is that possible a copier to be so fast that can copy Arbitrage trading?

[Deleted]  
If it shall be local the easiest and fastest is to use QuickChannel. No files, no pipes etc. Communication by pure C calls and Windows messages. By far the fastest.
 
alphatrading:
If it shall be local the easiest and fastest is to use QuickChannel. No files, no pipes etc. Communication by pure C calls and Windows messages. By far the fastest.

"By far" is not very exact.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/142345#comment_3594007

Send Signals to MT4 from External Source
Send Signals to MT4 from External Source
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Hello We develop signals on a proprietary system built on php/SQL. We use this to send signals to Collective2.com via their API...
 

Thanks for your helpful information,

the FxBlue DLL is very good and easy to use!

fxBlue claims that their Personal trade copier which uses the QuickChannel DLL, can copy trades in 1 ms, but when i use it, i see that there usually is a 1 Second difference between opening orders in 2 accounts!

I thought it waits for a tick in destination to open the trade, but it doesn't work so,

Do you know what technology do they use? and why there is a delay :/

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