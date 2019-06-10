How to make a very fast MT4 trade copier
I want to make a very fast local trade copier,
Is writing to and reading from files is the only way to make a trade copier?
Does any body have a trade Copier source code, used named pips to share please?
You are a funny guy.
You are a funny guy.
What's funny?
I would suggest a Ramdisk (e.g. ImDisk Tooklkit) and file reading and writing using windows.dll.
Easy non blocking while waiting and as fast as the other stuff and most probably Linux compatible.
May be if you can place junctions you can even use mt4 file functions.
Asking such thing for free.
You can find any thing on the internet, I already found one, but i noticed that named pips used files to communicate between two MT4s, and there is a small delay
Is that possible a copier to be so fast that can copy Arbitrage trading?
If it shall be local the easiest and fastest is to use QuickChannel. No files, no pipes etc. Communication by pure C calls and Windows messages. By far the fastest.
"By far" is not very exact.
- 2012.11.28
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for your helpful information,
the FxBlue DLL is very good and easy to use!
fxBlue claims that their Personal trade copier which uses the QuickChannel DLL, can copy trades in 1 ms, but when i use it, i see that there usually is a 1 Second difference between opening orders in 2 accounts!
I thought it waits for a tick in destination to open the trade, but it doesn't work so,
Do you know what technology do they use? and why there is a delay :/
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I want to make a very fast local trade copier,
Is writing to and reading from files is the only way to make a trade copier?