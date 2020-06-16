MT4 Support
MetaQuotes have indicated that there will be no more development on MT4.
However, they haven't given an end date for the platform.
Presumably they will continue to support MT4 for as long as they have sold licenses to the brokers for.
I'm surmising that the best inference of an end date will be when a broker can no longer buy a licence for MT4.
Hello,
I've read that MetaQuotes will no longer be supporting mt4 after this year. Does anyone know if ea's designed for mt4 will still operate correctly after this year?
Thanks,
AJ
MT4 EAs will work while MT4 is still running.
What MetaQuotes announced is that there will be no new developments for MT4, and that they would focus entirely on MT5. Faced with this, they claimed that MT4 was slowly dying.
In recent months they have kept their word and the latest updates that have been released for MT4 have been based only on minor bug fixes.
When will MT4 stop working ??. Nobody knows. It depends on the brokers and how the demand for MT5 increases.
Regards.
My MT4 was updated to the new build so I think - it is the latest build for now:
And I just got a positive answer about my suggestion (code-folding (-hiding) for classes, methods, functions and #ifdef __MQL4__ , #ifdef __MQL5__ ) even though the Service Desk firstly said:"..Regarding MetaTrader 4 can say that its further development is not part of our plans." but I told them that the editor is for mt4 and mt5 and so the 'mt5er' will benefit from that too: "Folding is planed, but not soon."
Next update today:
Next update today:
LOL You guys posting updates really need to read release notes. These are SECURITY upgrades and patches - they have nothing to do with product development. MT4 is game over, that's what the CEO said ..read the articles out there... do a little searching before posting. MT4 fan boys, sorry but it's game over.
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Hello,
I've read that MetaQuotes will no longer be supporting mt4 after this year. Does anyone know if ea's designed for mt4 will still operate correctly after this year?
Thanks,
AJ