Can an EA owner close my trade from Their Location?
Broker may have adjusted margin for the weekend
Looking back through my records It happened twice on April 27th starting at 15:35 Trading o.o1 lot only, and only one trade open. The two on May 5th started at 15:32, again two trades in a row, closed at market price.
I do not think it is a margin issue.
I will ask the owner.
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I am running an EA that only closes trades with a Stop-loss. Yesterday I had two trades closed at market price. Not the SL price.
Is there any other explanation than they were closed by the EA owner?
Bob