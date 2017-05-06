Signal questions
- can i pay the same 2 signals on 2 different accounts?
- Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass by. Nowhere without you - 6.
- Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
Hello everyone, I had a few questions regarding signing up for a signal.
The signal subscription is attached to your MQL5 account, but you have to connect your MT platform to the signal provider.
You can only copy one signal per trading account. In order to subscribe to the same signal with 2 different accounts, you will have to pay 2 subcriptions.
You can stop the signal copying process by suspending signal (right click on the Signal's name in your MT Navigator window, or quicker by unticking all Signal copying options in: Tools >> Options >> Signals tab and click OK or synchronize with VPS (if you use one).
Its highly advisable to use a VPS service in order to avoid internet or power failures (MQL5 MT integrated VPS works fine).
You can always have a look at the MQL5 Rules of Using the Signals Service.
Can I run an EA and a Signal one account at the same time?
Can I run an EA and a Signal one account at the same time?
Yes, but the open trades from your EA (floating profit or loss) will complicate how the signal will calculate the copying ratio between your account and signal provider.
Eleni, Thank you very much for another fantastic answer.
I have another question regarding signals. I'd like to calculate how much I would have profited/lost from a trade registered in the history of that chanel. For example:
Let's say I'm operating in an account with 1:100 leverage, no hedging, and with 1000 euros of funding. What is the calculation I have to apply to see how much I would have gained with the 0.27 profit registered above?
Thank you very much for your help.
Eleni, Thank you very much for another fantastic answer.
I have another question regarding signals. I'd like to calculate how much I would have profited/lost from a trade registered in the history of that chanel. For example:
Let's say I'm operating in an account with 1:100 leverage, no hedging, and with 1000 euros of funding. What is the calculation I have to apply to see how much I would have gained with the 0.27 profit registered above?
Thank you very much for your help.
What is the balance and leverage of the signal?
What is the balance and leverage of the signal?
The leverage of the signal is also 1:100 and the current balance is 5475.50
Then with 1000 you will have about 1/5 of its profit or loss, since you can only use up to 95% of your balance in copying this signal.
Hi Eleni,
Yes, if you don't have a large slippage and copy the signal perfectly.
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