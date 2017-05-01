Modelling quality n/a

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Hello,

I'm backtesting my EA with tick retrieved by Tickstory Lite 1.5.3 8, I have IG MT4 platform build 1065.

Timeframe M15 , symbol is Gold

Why my modelling quality is n/a?

Thanks Giovanni



 
Because this value isn't calculated somehow but taken from another value which - as far as I remember - you can set - if not you'll get what sou see.
 
Carl Schreiber:
Because this value isn't calculated somehow but taken from another value which - as far as I remember - you can set - if not you'll get what sou see.
So having the bar quality all in green color means that my back testing is good (even if the value is n/a), right?

How can I set eventually this value?
 
elfunambolo:
So having the bar quality all in green color means that my back testing is good (even if the value is n/a), right?

How can I set eventually this value?
Read the howtos of Tickstory and in their forum, you and you'd better ask there. But this value is of no importance if you are working with tickdata.
 
elfunambolo:
So having the bar quality all in green color means that my back testing is good (even if the value is n/a), right?

How can I set eventually this value?


No, the full green means you are using M1 only and no starting history (lead-in candles, by default 1000). The quality number formula cannot calculate with tick data, only with timeframes. The number is written to the FXT file.

Look here.

 
Ex Ovo Omnia:


No, the full green means you are using M1 only and no starting history (lead-in candles, by default 1000). The quality number formula cannot calculate with tick data, only with timeframes. The number is written to the FXT file.

Look here.


So maybe the issue is that Tickstory Lite is not compatible with new version on Mt4? I tried to press lunch button in Tickstory and showing this:




https://tickstory.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=966

Tickstory • View topic - modeling quality: n/a
  • tickstory.com
Hi Agranera, You should get 99% modelling quality. Make sure you have pressed the "Launch" button in Tickstory to correctly start Metatrader before commencing your back-testing. Please check out our...
 
elfunambolo:


So maybe the issue is that Tickstory Lite is not compatible with new version on Mt4? I tried to press lunch button in Tickstory and showing this:

https://tickstory.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=966


Then it would be wiser to ask at their website.
 
Ex Ovo Omnia:

Then it would be wiser to ask at their website.

Done, they confirmed that Lite version is not compitible with my MT4 version.

Now i'm using Alpari broker retriving tick from their and not from Metaquotes (I have 90% of modelling quality).

I'd like also to use csv file downaloaded directly from the website of Dukascopy https://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/marketwatch/historical/

How can I import it in my MT4?


Thanks

Giovanni

Historical Data Feed :: Dukascopy Bank SA | Swiss Forex Bank | ECN Broker | Managed accounts | Swiss FX trading platform
Historical Data Feed :: Dukascopy Bank SA | Swiss Forex Bank | ECN Broker | Managed accounts | Swiss FX trading platform
  • www.dukascopy.com
The Historical Data Feed provides historical price data for variety of financial instruments (e.g. Forex, Commodities and Indices).
 
elfunambolo:

Done, they confirmed that Lite version is not compitible with my MT4 version.

Now i'm using Alpari broker retriving tick from their and not from Metaquotes (I have 90% of modelling quality).

I'd like also to use csv file downaloaded directly from the website of Dukascopy https://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/marketwatch/historical/

How can I import it in my MT4?


Thanks

Giovanni

As far as I remember you have to launch the mt4 by tickstory. Just create the hst-file with tick data (then they have all the same size from m1, m5, m15, ..) copy them in the correct folder and set them as write-protect then start the terminal.
 
Carl Schreiber:
As far as I remember you have to launch the mt4 by tickstory. Just create the hst-file with tick data (then they have all the same size from m1, m5, m15, ..) copy them in the correct folder and set them as write-protect then start the terminal.

The issue is that it's not possible to lunch MT4 from Tickstory because the launcher is not compatible with actual version of MT4.
 
elfunambolo:

The issue is that it's not possible to lunch MT4 from Tickstory because the launcher is not compatible with actual version of MT4.
Sorry it was my fault, I meant you don't have to launch the terminal by Tickstory, just create the hst-files, place them, write-protect them and just start the terminal normally (double click on the icon)
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