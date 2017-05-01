Modelling quality n/a
Because this value isn't calculated somehow but taken from another value which - as far as I remember - you can set - if not you'll get what sou see.
No, the full green means you are using M1 only and no starting history (lead-in candles, by default 1000). The quality number formula cannot calculate with tick data, only with timeframes. The number is written to the FXT file.
No, the full green means you are using M1 only and no starting history (lead-in candles, by default 1000). The quality number formula cannot calculate with tick data, only with timeframes. The number is written to the FXT file.
So maybe the issue is that Tickstory Lite is not compatible with new version on Mt4? I tried to press lunch button in Tickstory and showing this:
https://tickstory.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=966
- tickstory.com
So maybe the issue is that Tickstory Lite is not compatible with new version on Mt4? I tried to press lunch button in Tickstory and showing this:
https://tickstory.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=966
Then it would be wiser to ask at their website.
Then it would be wiser to ask at their website.
Done, they confirmed that Lite version is not compitible with my MT4 version.
Now i'm using Alpari broker retriving tick from their and not from Metaquotes (I have 90% of modelling quality).
I'd like also to use csv file downaloaded directly from the website of Dukascopy https://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/marketwatch/historical/
How can I import it in my MT4?
Thanks
Giovanni
- www.dukascopy.com
Done, they confirmed that Lite version is not compitible with my MT4 version.
Now i'm using Alpari broker retriving tick from their and not from Metaquotes (I have 90% of modelling quality).
I'd like also to use csv file downaloaded directly from the website of Dukascopy https://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/marketwatch/historical/
How can I import it in my MT4?
Thanks
Giovanni
As far as I remember you have to launch the mt4 by tickstory. Just create the hst-file with tick data (then they have all the same size from m1, m5, m15, ..) copy them in the correct folder and set them as write-protect then start the terminal.
The issue is that it's not possible to lunch MT4 from Tickstory because the launcher is not compatible with actual version of MT4.
The issue is that it's not possible to lunch MT4 from Tickstory because the launcher is not compatible with actual version of MT4.
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Hello,
I'm backtesting my EA with tick retrieved by Tickstory Lite 1.5.3 8, I have IG MT4 platform build 1065.
Timeframe M15 , symbol is Gold
Why my modelling quality is n/a?
Thanks Giovanni