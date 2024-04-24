historical data download not working
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hello guys,
i'm trying to get historical data on index to do a backtest of an EA.
The historical data center doesn't work.
It's not importing data, it's not downloading anything.
I have tick data from dukascopy but the import doesn't work.
I tried 2 different mt4, 2 different brokers and i have the same problems.
My modeling quality is only 30% now.
thanks a lot !