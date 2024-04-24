historical data download not working

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hello guys,

i'm trying to get historical data on index to do a backtest of an EA.


The historical data center doesn't work. 

It's not importing data, it's not downloading anything. 


I have tick data from dukascopy but the import doesn't work. 


I tried 2 different mt4, 2 different brokers and i have the same problems.


My modeling quality is only 30% now.


thanks a lot !


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