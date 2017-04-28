mt4 build 1066
That's incredible they required to download "pre-release" build (an other name for beta) to fix issue with commercial products/services.
We are forced to become beta-testers.
Thanks for that.
Something seems very wrong with the strategy tester in 1066. backtest is completely crazy now. Simple buy/sell orders are executed at empty prices
That's incredible they required to download "pre-release" build (an other name for beta) to fix issue with commercial products/services.
We are forced to become beta-testers.
Agreed, they seem to have completely changed the "binary backwards compatibility" policy in the last two months.
Not sure if this is due to inexperienced developers working on the "legacy" MT4 branch and not knowing how to build in binary compatibility or a more widespread "we don't care about MT4 anymore" attitude
Didn't work for me
Didn't work for me
I have found a regression error with initialisation order of static variables within functions
This was working in build 1065. I have reported this to the service desk
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window int TestBrokenStatic() { static int stInt = 101; stInt++; return stInt; } int OnInit() { static int result = TestBrokenStatic(); Print("TestStatic Expected result 102 - Actual result=", result); result = TestBrokenStatic(); Print("TestStatic Expected result 103 - Actual result=", result); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; }
2017.04.28 15:42:30.941 TestStatic EURCHF,H1: TestStatic Expected result 103 - Actual result=102
2017.04.28 15:42:30.941 TestStatic EURCHF,H1: TestStatic Expected result 102 - Actual result=1
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Ive been trying to send an EA for automatic validation but keep getting Please recompile your product with new compiler the moderator tells me I need the latest version build 1066 (21 Apr 2017).
But I cant see where I download it from?
Can someone please help.