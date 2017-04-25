MT 4 Newbie Questions
3. Do you know how to change the timezone? I believe mine is set to GMT but I am based in VA and would like it set to EST if possible.
Timezone of metatrader is related to the broker (this is the brker's server timezone). You can not change it. You can open account with the other broker having different timezone.
Hi there!
I am relatively new to the MT4 platform and after watching endless amounts of you tube videos - was wondering if anyone could help me with a few remaining questions:
1. Do you know how to create a shortcut/hot key for adding a line or adding a text box?
2. Is there a shortcut/hot key for switching between templates - I use CTRL F5 to switch between profiles and would like to switch between templates as easily.
3. Do you know how to change the timezone? I believe mine is set to GMT but I am based in VA and would like it set to EST if possible.
4. Do you know how to connect myfxbook to MT4?
5. How do I set price alerts on lines? I would love to receive the alerts as a text if possible and/or as an email. I have watched you tube video after you tube video on this and many say that MT4 does not have this functionality or that I must have a special type of paid email account to enable alert but I find it hard to believe that a trading platform does not have an alert setting. Any advice?
6. Is there a way to write a continuous text box – the default text box cuts me off after only a few words.
Thanks in advance!
vernla: Can someone please tell me what that comment "so: 100.0/50.0/50.0"
|Stopped Out i.e. a margin call. You deposited $100 and was called at $50.
Timezone of metatrader is related to the broker (this is the brker's server timezone). You can not change it. You can open account with the other broker having different timezone.
Thank you
I can help you with changing templates for all open charts, and all timeframes too. With the template change, you need to enter a number from 0 upwards - this number refers to the list of templates you see in the right-click context menu on the chart, 0 being the top one. HTH. Pete.
Thanks so much Pete
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Hi there!
I am relatively new to the MT4 platform and after watching endless amounts of you tube videos - was wondering if anyone could help me with a few remaining questions:
1. Do you know how to create a shortcut/hot key for adding a line or adding a text box?
2. Is there a shortcut/hot key for switching between templates - I use CTRL F5 to switch between profiles and would like to switch between templates as easily.
3. Do you know how to change the timezone? I believe mine is set to GMT but I am based in VA and would like it set to EST if possible.
4. Do you know how to connect myfxbook to MT4?
5. How do I set price alerts on lines? I would love to receive the alerts as a text if possible and/or as an email. I have watched you tube video after you tube video on this and many say that MT4 does not have this functionality or that I must have a special type of paid email account to enable alert but I find it hard to believe that a trading platform does not have an alert setting. Any advice?
6. Is there a way to write a continuous text box – the default text box cuts me off after only a few words.
Thanks in advance!