MT5 Build 1586 (19 April 2017) - Strategy Tester/Journal - Moving Average.ex5 failed

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Hi there,


I recently installed a new MT5 software and I am getting the following error messages: 

Toolbox/Experts - loading Moving Average failed


Strategy Tester/Journal - Moving Average.ex5 failed


I have tried to re-install MT5 trading platform several times but no avail. 



[Deleted]  

Same issue here, it fails even on included scripts with fresh install.

I tried three different builds (1586, 1583, 1571, 64-bit) on clean installs. I erased user settings and recompiled scripts, yet all scripts and EAs fail to load. Automatic trading and DLL loading are both enabled.

The issue appeared suddenly; I had made no changes on my regular install and all scripts just stopped working.

Someone else posted the same issue on the MT4 forum (though MT4 continues to work -- the user was posting about MT5). It appears widespread and I hope MetaQuotes resolves this quickly.

I submitted a ticket to the service desk.

 

Moving Average EA is already pre-installed by default in Experts\Examples folder of your MT5:



 

And I am using the latest build I think:


Asus Tablet with Windows 8.1 - it works with no problem (same with Windows XP - no error and no problem at all).

[Deleted]  

This issue happens even with pre-installed EAs, the same one you mentioned in fact:

Windows 10 Creators Update 64-bit (version 1703, OS build 15063.13)

  
Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1586 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120M  @ 2.50GHz, RAM: 4095 / 8077 Mb, HDD: 309388 / 475588 Mb, GMT+02:00
Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

Windows 10 Creators Update 64-bit (version 1703, OS build 15063.138)

Attempt to start debugging on history:

2017.04.20 08:10:28.688 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
2017.04.20 08:10:29.924 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
2017.04.20 08:10:34.839 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
2017.04.20 08:10:34.960 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
2017.04.20 08:10:35.036 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
2017.04.20 08:10:35.142 Experts loading of Moving Average failed
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Windows 10 Creators Update 64-bit (version 1703, OS build 15063.138)

Attempt to start debugging on history:


Same issue here. Also with Creators Update - this has to go with some folder permissions. SAD :)
 
entwickler:

Same issue here. Also with Creators Update - this has to go with some folder permissions. SAD :)

I have teh same problem after the creators update.

noone of the Experts, Indicators or Advisors are loaded.

Even if I install completely new or from different brokers.

i think is some kind of folder rights problem.

and i think this is awfull such kind of mess!

 
DigiM29:

Same issue here, it fails even on included scripts with fresh install.

I tried three different builds (1586, 1583, 1571, 64-bit) on clean installs. I erased user settings and recompiled scripts, yet all scripts and EAs fail to load. Automatic trading and DLL loading are both enabled.

The issue appeared suddenly; I had made no changes on my regular install and all scripts just stopped working.

Someone else posted the same issue on the MT4 forum (though MT4 continues to work -- the user was posting about MT5). It appears widespread and I hope MetaQuotes resolves this quickly.

I submitted a ticket to the service desk.


Same.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loading custom indicators failed

Aleksey Pak, 2017.04.20 16:38

Thank you for your report. There is an issue with loading MQL5 programs on Windows 10 Creators Update. This issue has been fixed. We will release new build soon.


 
Thanks everyone for contribution to the thread. Greatly appreciate all your comments and knowing that a solution is underway. 
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