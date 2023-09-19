failed to connect to server vps

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last few days i bought a vps and i have been having problem connecting to server. tried all methods suggested in the forum. reinstall terminal,login to account few times, change the server and no issue with firewall as three existing vps still working . And today all three of my vps have the same issue. failed to connect to servers. can anyone help me? already submit a ticket to mql5 service desk and still waiting for their response.
 
These vps are not MQ-vps? In this case ask the provider of your vps it could be an issue its firewall.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
These vps are not MQ-vps? In this case ask the provider of your vps it could be an issue its firewall.

it is MQL5 VPS. i bought another one last few day and still cannot connect to the mql5 server. if i cancel my subscription, will there be refund of free time ? i have reinstalled mt4 terminal again and now three of them is functioning but the newly bought vps is having the same issue.

 
random_potato #:
if i cancel my subscription, will there be refund of free time ?

Yes, it was some post of admin about the following (about MQL5 VPS):

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."

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If it is global issue/error so it will be fixed soon I think.
if not so you can change VPS server to an other one (if possible).

 

Change your MQL5 VPS to another server (Change Server), as Sergey suggested and migrate your trading enironment again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

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