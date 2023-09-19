failed to connect to server vps
- MT4 failed to connect to server/VPS migration issue and
- Login Issues
- MT4 is stuck on Signal - connecting to signal server
These vps are not MQ-vps? In this case ask the provider of your vps it could be an issue its firewall.
it is MQL5 VPS. i bought another one last few day and still cannot connect to the mql5 server. if i cancel my subscription, will there be refund of free time ? i have reinstalled mt4 terminal again and now three of them is functioning but the newly bought vps is having the same issue.
if i cancel my subscription, will there be refund of free time ?
Yes, it was some post of admin about the following (about MQL5 VPS):
If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
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If it is global issue/error so it will be fixed soon I think.
if not so you can change VPS server to an other one (if possible).
Change your MQL5 VPS to another server (Change Server), as Sergey suggested and migrate your trading enironment again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
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