It's possible someone create a profitable EA that operates without backtesting and without any input parameter? - page 2
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For sure, this is the base of any system, but the question is, can these inputs be self generated, so you don't need backtesting or even input parameters?
I think it is possible but too much work.
there are too much statistic to collect and then to make your parameter self adaptive
But EA without input parameter, how will be the lot size be chosen with regard the account size? It is like the account is left to a chance. Trade of 0.01 can be open and at the same time, trade of 1 lot can be open. This is dangerous. Or unless the developer set a fix lot.
But EA without input parameter, how will be the lot size be chosen with regard the account size? It is like the account is left to a chance. Trade of 0.01 can be open and at the same time, trade of 1 lot can be open. This is dangerous. Or unless the developer set a fix lot.
Sorry my just handmade draw below, but, as a picture is worth a thousand words and I'm not so fast using the computer to do it, maybe it will be easier to you and others to understand what I mean.
Note that even if we don't have 'input parameters', we do have feedback inputs from main EA outputs, to make self adaptive decisions like lot size you are asking for.
Sorry my just handmade draw below, but, as a picture is worth a thousand words and I'm not so fast using the computer to do it, maybe it will be easier to you and others to understand what I mean.
Note that even if we don't have 'input parameters', we do have feedback inputs from main EA outputs, to make self adaptive decisions like lot size you are asking for.
This (see picture) is how high technologies guys work.
Yes, obsolete design technology, but state of the art efficacy against efficiency! ;-)
This is a tough question. Say you built a profitable EA without any parameters but with only very sound trading logic only. Then you will be still temped to optimize some of your parameters anyway for better performance.
Might be much difference from person to person on what risk should be for them. Maybe one single input such as "maximum risk of ruin %" so the gamblers can have some fun, while large scale investers can also find it usefull?