strategy tester zero results
- Strategy back testing
- What's wrong with my strategy tester?
- Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator.mq4
maybe it has error(s)
check the logs while testing
you may receive some erors
thank you for replying,
no errors.
2017.04.08 15:01:03.004 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%
thank you for replying,
no errors.
2017.04.08 15:01:03.004 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%
do you have a code ?
do you have a code ?
yes, when i compile it was zero errors and zero warnings.
plus it was already by default expert advisors.
yes, when i compile it was zero errors and zero warnings.
plus it was already by default expert advisors.
Suppose you have no history in the tester
this was there result for back testing from 3 April till 7 April, it downloaded the needed history data tick by tick and didn't pick any trades tell the end of the period, i tried other 2 expert advisors, same result.
this was there result for back testing from 3 April till 7 April, it downloaded the needed history data tick by tick and didn't pick any trades tell the end of the period, i tried other 2 expert advisors, same result.
Maybe the downloaded history is not enough
thank you, i will try it for a month then back to you again if you please ;)
Maybe you have something like (maximum spread) and your back tester spread is higher than your parameter
meta trader 5 is still with the default settings.
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