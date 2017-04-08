strategy tester zero results

New comment
 
please help, whatever expert advisor i choose for back testing, it runs tell the end of the selected period with zero results !!!! zero trades !!! 
 
Mohamed Anis:
please help, whatever expert advisor i choose for back testing, it runs tell the end of the selected period with zero results !!!! zero trades !!! 


maybe it has error(s)

check the logs while testing

you may receive some erors


 
Mohammad Soubra:


maybe it has error(s)

check the logs while testing

you may receive some erors



thank you for replying, 

no errors. 

2017.04.08 15:01:03.004 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%


 
Mohamed Anis:


thank you for replying, 

no errors. 

2017.04.08 15:01:03.004 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%



do you have a code ?

 
Mohammad Soubra:


do you have a code ?


yes, when i compile it was zero errors and zero warnings.

plus it was already by default expert advisors.  

 
Mohamed Anis:


yes, when i compile it was zero errors and zero warnings.

plus it was already by default expert advisors.  

Suppose you have no history in the tester
Or your expert using more than usual filters 
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Suppose you have no history in the tester
Or your expert using more than usual filters 



this was there result for back testing from 3 April till 7 April, it downloaded the needed history data tick by tick and didn't pick any trades tell the end of the period, i tried other 2 expert advisors, same result. 

 
Mohamed Anis:



this was there result for back testing from 3 April till 7 April, it downloaded the needed history data tick by tick and didn't pick any trades tell the end of the period, i tried other 2 expert advisors, same result. 

Maybe the downloaded history is not enough
Your expert is not HFT
3 april to 7 same month is too low
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Suppose you have no history in the tester
Or your expert using more than usual filters 
Maybe you have something like (maximum spread) and your back tester spread is higher than your parameter 

Find it yourself
Find the trick
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Maybe the downloaded history is not enough
Your expert is not HFT
3 april to 7 same month is too low

thank you, i will try it for a month then back to you again if you please ;) 
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Maybe you have something like (maximum spread) and your back tester spread is higher than your parameter 

Find it yourself
Find the trick

meta trader 5 is still with the default settings. 
12
New comment