strategy tester zero results - page 2
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Maybe the downloaded history is not enough
i changed the period to be from 1st of march, now it is giving me these errors, what to do please ?
i changed the period to be from 1st of march, now it is giving me these errors, what to do please ?
Which errors?
these errors, circled in red.
these errors, circled in red.
Maybe in your orderSend() function
i appreciate your help, thank you.
i changed the period to be from 1st of march, now it is giving me these errors, what to do please ?
Error is 10030, invalid. Please do some researches and fix your code.
i will do that, i hope it could help as actually it isn't my code, i shifted to MT5 recently and i am only testing default EA found in the MT5 and with the by default settings.
i will do that, i hope it could help as actually it isn't my code, i shifted to MT5 recently and i am only testing default EA found in the MT5 and with the by default settings.
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Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.