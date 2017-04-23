Simple SMA Difference Problem
Help please.
bdfranca:
Help please.
Help please.
H i,
Signal period is only 1 not 0.
@+
Philippe Houy:
H i,
Signal period is only 1 not 0.
@+
Please check below indicator :
Files:
macdv1.mq5 5 kb
Thanks a lot for your reply Philippe.
I tested your code and works fine but I still can´t apply a simples SMA over your MACD.
It happens the same thing that the picture (MACD_SMAoSMA.png )shows.
Is it possible to fix or it maybe a MT5 bug?
bdfranca:
Thanks a lot for your reply Philippe.
Thanks a lot for your reply Philippe.
I tested your code and works fine but I still can´t apply a simples SMA over your MACD.
It happens the same thing that the picture (MACD_SMAoSMA.png )shows.
Is it possible to fix or it maybe a MT5 bug?
If you want a SMA signal, the best way is to use this indicator colormacd.mq5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/398
ColorMACD
- votes: 14
- 2011.08.18
- Nikolay Kositsin
- www.mql5.com
Colored MACD histogram with the signal line that changes its color according to the trend direction.
Files:
colormacd.mq5 18 kb
MANY THANKS FRIEND!
Problem solved!
Problem solved!
bdfranca:Or use your code with a small change
MANY THANKS FRIEND!
Problem solved!
MANY THANKS FRIEND!
Problem solved!
Files:
_test_2.mq5 6 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello.
I'm looking for a simple indicator wich gives me the difference of two simple moving averages wich I could set the period of each one.
On this indicator I´ll apply two simple moving averages and that's all.
I already tried to modify some MACD formulas but if I change the code from EMA to SMA and try to take out the signal line (or just set it to 0 and the color no NONE) I can´t apply any moving averages over it. If I try to apply EMA, it shows nothing. If I try to apply SMA, it shows bugged. Funny thing is that if I set it as EMA, I can apply the moving averages.
Bellow is the code that I'm using (original MACD code from MT5). I tryed to take out the Signal Line without changing too much the code.
Thanks in advance.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MACD.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Moving Average Convergence/Divergence"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
//#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 YellowGreen
#property indicator_color2 CLR_NONE
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_label1 "MACD"
#property indicator_label2 "Signal"
//--- input parameters
input int InpFastEMA=76; // Fast EMA period
input int InpSlowEMA=200; // Slow EMA period
input int InpSignalSMA=0; // Signal SMA period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtMacdBuffer[];
double ExtSignalBuffer[];
double ExtFastMaBuffer[];
double ExtSlowMaBuffer[];
//--- MA handles
int ExtFastMaHandle;
int ExtSlowMaHandle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMacdBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtFastMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSlowMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpSignalSMA-1);
//--- name for Dindicator subwindow label
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD("+string(InpFastEMA)+","+string(InpSlowEMA)+","+string(InpSignalSMA)+")");
//--- get MA handles
ExtFastMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpFastEMA,0,MODE_SMA,InpAppliedPrice);
ExtSlowMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpSlowEMA,0,MODE_SMA,InpAppliedPrice);
//--- initialization done
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- check for data
if(rates_total<InpSignalSMA)
return(0);
//--- not all data may be calculated
int calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtFastMaHandle);
if(calculated<rates_total)
{
Print("Not all data of ExtFastMaHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtSlowMaHandle);
if(calculated<rates_total)
{
Print("Not all data of ExtSlowMaHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- we can copy not all data
int to_copy;
if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
else
{
to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
}
//--- get Fast EMA buffer
if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
if(CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtFastMaBuffer)<=0)
{
Print("Getting fast EMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- get SlowSMA buffer
if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
if(CopyBuffer(ExtSlowMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtSlowMaBuffer)<=0)
{
Print("Getting slow SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//---
int limit;
if(prev_calculated==0)
limit=0;
else limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- calculate MACD
for(int i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
ExtMacdBuffer[i]=ExtFastMaBuffer[i]-ExtSlowMaBuffer[i];
//--- calculate Signal
// SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,InpSignalSMA,ExtMacdBuffer,ExtSignalBuffer);
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+