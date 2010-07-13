Need Help please...
You can insert code more properly.
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Hello
Trying to re-write the MACD indicator to look like this have started but now got stuck. Any help would be great. Thanks in advance:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MACD.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Moving Average Convergence/Divergence"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 White, LimeGreen, DarkGreen, Maroon, Red
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_label1 "MACD"
#property indicator_label2 "Signal"
//--- input parameters
input int InpFastEMA=12; // Fast EMA period
input int InpSlowEMA=26; // Slow EMA period
input int InpSignalSMA=9; // Signal SMA period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtMacdBuffer[];
double ExtSignalBuffer[];
double ExtFastMaBuffer[];
double ExtMACDColor[];
double ExtSlowMaBuffer[];
//--- MA handles
int ExtFastMaHandle;
int ExtSlowMaHandle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMacdBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtFastMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSlowMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpSignalSMA-1);
//--- name for Dindicator subwindow label
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD("+string(InpFastEMA)+","+string(InpSlowEMA)+","+string(InpSignalSMA)+")");
//--- get MA handles
ExtFastMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpFastEMA,0,MODE_EMA,InpAppliedPrice);
ExtSlowMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpSlowEMA,0,MODE_EMA,InpAppliedPrice);
//--- initialization done
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &Time[],
const double &Open[],
const double &High[],
const double &Low[],
const double &Close[],
const long &TickVolume[],
const long &Volume[],
const int &Spread[])
{
//--- check for data
if(rates_total<InpSignalSMA)
return(0);
//--- not all data may be calculated
int calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtFastMaHandle);
if(calculated<rates_total)
{
Print("Not all data of ExtFastMaHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtSlowMaHandle);
if(calculated<rates_total)
{
Print("Not all data of ExtSlowMaHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- we can copy not all data
int to_copy;
if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
else
{
to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
}
//--- get Fast EMA buffer
if(CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtFastMaBuffer)<=0)
{
Print("Getting fast EMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- get SlowSMA buffer
if(CopyBuffer(ExtSlowMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtSlowMaBuffer)<=0)
{
Print("Getting slow SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//---
int limit;
if(prev_calculated==0)
limit=0;
else limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- calculate MACD
for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
{
ExtMacdBuffer[i] = 2*(ExtFastMaBuffer[i]-ExtSlowMaBuffer[i]);
if(ExtMacdBuffer[i] > 0)
{
if(ExtMacdBuffer[i] > ExtMacdBuffer[i-1])
ExtMACDColor[i] = 1;
else
ExtMACDColor[i] = 2;
}
else if(ExtMacdBuffer[i] < 0)
{
if(ExtMacdBuffer[i] < ExtMacdBuffer[i-1])
ExtMACDColor[i] = 3;
else
ExtMACDColor[i] = 4;
}
else
ExtMACDColor[i] = 0;
}
//--- calculate Signal
SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,InpSignalSMA,ExtMacdBuffer,ExtSignalBuffer);
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+