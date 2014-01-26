CHF JPY Technical Analysis 26.01 - 02.02

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Week 5 - H8 Chart

Trend: Bearish

Support : 114,063

Resistance: 115,625

Trend Inversion:116,1563 (AMA Indicator)

CHFJPY 

 

H4 : if Chinkou Span line (blue line on the left side of the chart) will break the price on close bar, and if the price will break 114.15 support level from above to below so we may see good breakdown on H4 timeframe - good to open sell position for example.


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