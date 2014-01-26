USD CHF Technical Analysis 26.01 - 02.02
Breakdown is going on for USDCHF on D1 timeframe :
- if Chinkou Span line will cross the price on close bar, and
- if the price will break 0.8963 support from above to below, so
we may have good breakdown for this D1 timeframe :
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Week 5 - H2 Chart
Trend: Bearish
Support : 0,8911
Resistance: 0,8972
Trend Inversion:0,9046 (AMA Indicator)