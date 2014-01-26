USD CHF Technical Analysis 26.01 - 02.02

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Week 5 - H2 Chart

Trend: Bearish

Support : 0,8911

Resistance: 0,8972

Trend Inversion:0,9046 (AMA Indicator)

usdchf 

 

Breakdown is going on for USDCHF on D1 timeframe :

  • if Chinkou Span line will cross the price on close bar, and
  • if the price will break 0.8963 support from above to below, so

we may have good breakdown for this D1 timeframe :



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