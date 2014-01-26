AUD JPY Technical Analysis 26.01 - 02.02

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Week 5 - H4 Chart

Trend: Bearish

Support : 87,500

Resistance: 89,063

Trend Inversion:91,8079 (AMA Indicator)

AUDJPY 

 

Yes, I agree - bearish. And it is interesting stuation is for AUDJPY W1 timeframe - Chinkou Span line is crossing the price on open bar for breakdown.So, I think that AUDJPY is in fully bearish market condition related to H1, H4, D1 and W1 timeframes :



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