USD/JPY Analysis - page 38
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Usd/Jpy is sideway trading and showing no clear directional strength, immediate resistance can be seen at 114.00.
USD/JPY has almost reached 113.00 and I think that if it drops below that level it could continue depreciating to 112.00 or even to 111.65.
blue or red ..?
USD/JPY rebounded from 112.47 but I don't think the correction to the downside has ended. A further drop to 111.70 is still possible.
USD starts to get its strength back. Looking for retracement to go long.
The pair maintain a strong bearish trend, immediate support around 111.90/112.00 and follow by 111.60/70, 111.50 is critical level on the downside, break below would lead to further decline.
USD/JPY reached a low at 111.88 yesterday and today it is still struggling to break out below that level. I think it will eventually succeed and drop to 111.50 - 111.30.
111.90 is proving to be a very strong support level, USD/JPY is testing it for the third time in five days. The target to the downside is clear - 111.50 or even 111.00 but whether it will break out below the support is not.
USD/JPY reached 111.00 as I thought it would. In my opinion it may keep depreciating, with or without intermittent correction, to 109.00 or even to 108.00.
USD/JPY went lower than i expected. But it still looks like a cup pattern.