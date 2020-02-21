USD/JPY Analysis - page 33
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Undecided at the moment, what are you thoughts, guys?
Price should sideway in 38.2 range.
Usd/Jpy started the week with a bullish gap, and consolidating further push the resistance level to around 111.30/40 zone.
Good move last week. Let's see if it continues. JPY is depreciating rapidly.
USD/JPY rallied after FOMC didn't hike the interest rate yesterday and the pair reached a new high at 112.71. I think the overall upward trend could continue to 114.50.