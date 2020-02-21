USD/JPY Analysis - page 33

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Undecided at the moment, what are you thoughts, guys? 

 
sorry
 


Price should sideway in 38.2 range.

 
USD/JPY is very bullish at the moment and I think it will rally back to 109.90 - 110.00. If it breaks out above that resistance zone it may reach 110.60.
 
USD/JPY did reach 110.60 and formed a high at 110.73. I think if it breaks out above that level it will keep rallying to 111.00 or even to 112.00.
 
USD/JPY reached and then broke out above 111.00. The trend is so bullish I have little doubt it will soon reach 112.00.
 

Usd/Jpy started the week with a bullish gap, and consolidating further push the resistance level to around 111.30/40 zone.

 

Good move last week. Let's see if it continues. JPY is depreciating rapidly.

 

USD/JPY rallied after FOMC didn't hike the interest rate yesterday and the pair reached a new high at 112.71. I think the overall upward trend could continue to 114.50.

 
USD/JPY found resistance at 112.70 and some correction to the downside is possible, but the overall upward trend is still active. I think the next target of the correction is around 111.10.
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