GBP/USD forecast - page 63
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Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.3100; 1.2975;
Resistance: 1.3260; 1.3440;
Interesting forecast! :)
Pound/dollar was hesitant yesterday. The price attempted to decline, making a bottom of 1.3108, but closing higher at 1.3165. The signals are ascending in the short term for the testing of 1.3270, but the key resistance remains 1.3330. The closest support is 1.3130. A clear break below it could take the price to a neutral trading area with testing at 1.3075/50, but an important support remains 1.3000. Overall, I'm up.
What caused the drop in Sterling today?
The pair seems to be trading sideways.
Gbp/Usd reacted on the news that 40 members of the PM's Conservative party signing a letter of no confidence in Theresa May's leadership, opened the week with bearish gap and drop to around 1.3120 level. I'm expecting further decline on Pound.
The pound lost positions against the dollar on Monday. The British currency interrupted the positive impulse from Friday and collapsed. As a result, support at 1.3071 was broken. Short-term expectations remain in favor of the dollar. The session was opened at lower levels compared to the end of last week, with the trend predominantly bearish. After the bottom of the day was hit at 1.3061 the direction was changed and the final was set at a rate of 1.3114.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.3071; 1.3024;
Resistance: 1.3279; 1.3334;
The pound recorded a positive session against the dollar on Thursday. The British currency continued the bullish trend since Tuesday, but a key breakthrough was not reached. Trading was open at 1.3170 and the final was 23 pips higher. The session was extremely volatile, with the difference between the highest and the lowest for the day being 71 pips.
Gbp/Usd continue ranging between 1.302 and 1.325 with limited upward strength. The market continue to focus on Brexit.