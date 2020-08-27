GBP/USD forecast - page 92
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Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.3460; 1.3300;
Resistance: 1.3655; 1.3850; 1.4015;
Daily
GBP / USD is very much oversold, oscillators signal for long. GBP / USD ran away from Tenkan.
Yes, I think Cable still in strong bearish position. If they break on 1.3500 the price is will more down...