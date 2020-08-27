GBP/USD forecast - page 92

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GBP/USD
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.3460; 1.3300;
Resistance: 1.3655; 1.3850; 1.4015;
 
Pound/dollar resumed momentum down yesterday, making the bottom at 1.3554. I think the price convincingly breaks the trendline of support, which not only resolves the main bullish trend, but may be a sign of a downward reversal. Expectations remain down for testing at 1.3500 - 1.3460 in a near perspective. Immediate resistance is at 1.3625, whose breakthrough can take the price to a neutral zone for testing of 1.3660. But while the pair remains below 1.3710, I still prefer the bearish scenario and any upward pressure should be considered a good opportunity for short positions.
 
That view alone will guarantee you a good price. Scalp GBPUSD and GBPJPY Chart GBPUSD, H1, 2018.05.03 12:31 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real Chart GBPJPY, H1, 2018.05.03 12:32 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 
The pair is still very bearish, it will likely continue falling towards 1.3500.
 
Yes, I think Cable still in strong bearish position. If they break on 1.3500 the price is will more down...
 

Daily

GBP / USD is very much oversold, oscillators signal for long. GBP / USD ran away from Tenkan.

 
Anton Blood:
Yes, I think Cable still in strong bearish position. If they break on 1.3500 the price is will more down...
I agree. There will likely be a breakout below 1.3500 at the beginning of next week.
 
Good drop on the GBPUSD, the pair may continue dropping to the 1.3400 level, but for now the 1.3500 is acting as support. 
 
The pair found some support at 1.3485. There may be a retracement to 1.3600.
 
After testing the support at 1.3485 again the pair formed a double bottom at that level. There will likely be a retracement towards 1.3600.
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