Algorithms and Trading Systems based on Chess game strategies - page 4
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At this point we could try to define the new pieces as if they were Abstract Data Types ADT. The VaR piece looks ok!
However, I think it is very important to clearly set "the what" of the problem. I mean, what are we solving?
For instance:
1. How is this chess-inspired game like?
2. Do we agree that this new game is for traders to play against one specific chart (Gold, EURUSD, etc.)? White/Black = trader, White/Black = 1 chart
Laplacianlab, why not?
So let's try some approach (that can evolve to the API model dream), if we see something valuable. I like too much the Abstract Data Types idea, maybe a no procedural language would be better for our challenge, anyway let's try to use MQL5 (and C++ like) to do this.
About 1) My suggestion is start with a connection between Chess Pieces and Market Actors to build future scenarios. So, at any moment, one can choose different connections (using ADT). This approach allows free connection discovery. The only rule would be: the number of Pieces and Actors must match, to be more realistic and easy to make connections to build an future API.
About 2) Maybe, I prefer think play against the market new scenarios, but we can use a specific chart, as you propose, to start
What do you think about?
Laplacianlab, why not? What do you think about?
I try to answer your question.
About 1
Absolutely agree! We need to define the new pieces. However, just one remark. I think you're still saying somehow that classic chess pieces are like the new Market Actors which must still be created, "they are equivalent". But why don't we forget "the fake homomorphism" Chess Game <-> New Trading Game? This is my opinion. I would forget connections and just define the new pieces (or actors, or whatever we want to name them). Then later, try to apply chess strategies on them.
About 2
I think I agree with you. I would play against the market new scenarios but always under the assumption that those things or events (or pieces, actors, or whatever...) are reflected on a specific chart, just for simplifying things. Thus, Gold, EURUSD, etc., become the player's opponent.
How do you see this?
Anyway figurelli, I'm afraid this analysis is going to take some time! It's quite hard, and I am quite busy right now :-) Maybe from time to time we can continue this interesting thread. I also read your ideas applied on football, very interesting as well, thank you for sharing.
Eureka !!!
I think I figure out an architecture to join Chess ideas and algorithms and Trading ideas and algorithms!
I will prepare to present you (in few hours) but, or I'm too wrong or I found a way to make the dream real.
And this will be a really innovative trading system, if I'm right.
...
Anyway figurelli, I'm afraid this analysis is going to take some time! It's quite hard, and I am quite busy right now :-) Maybe from time to time we can continue this interesting thread. I also read your ideas applied on football, very interesting as well, thank you for sharing.
Thank you Laplacianlab, I liked your ideas about homomorphism, I will study it (looks like a good way to find correlation with causality).
Hope see you back here and in the Spanish football related forum.
Eureka !!!
I think I figure out an architecture to join Chess ideas and algorithms and Trading ideas and algorithms!
I will prepare to present you (in few hours) but, or I'm too wrong or I found a way to make the dream real.
And this will be a really innovative trading system, if I'm right.
About the Eureka presentation status!
Sorry the delay, still working on the architecture, since I found a way to connect not just Chess but several other games, so my idea is design a solution that is modular (this is relevant since I have similar topics in Portuguese and Spanish for other games).
Anyway, I just need more few hours to finish it ;-)
A System to play Chess against the Market: idea description (Part 1)
"The exclamation 'Eureka!' is famously attributed to the ancient Greek scholar Archimedes. He reportedly proclaimed "Eureka!" when he stepped into a bath and noticed that the water level rose. He suddenly understood that the volume of water displaced must be equal to the volume of the part of his body he had submerged." (Source: Wikipedia)
I think the 'Eureka!' here is that we can create a direct connection with several kind of games (like Chess) and the Market if we abstract the complexity of the game in just two information: fitness and rules.
This because Market can also be abstracted to these two information, and the connection becomes direct and easier.
And, what would be fantastic (in other future topics), we can use the same approach with other strategic games, like some kind of card games (like Bridge and Poker) and other board games (Checkers, Monopoly, Go, etc.).
To explain this idea, I created a very abstract architecture (as pictured below), so anyone can help to improve it and give more ideas to migrate Chess tactics and strategies to the market.
As you can see, the idea will join a Freeware Chess Game (FCG) and an Expert Advisor (EA), our Grandmaster ;-)
Well, maybe this is a good moment to stop for a while, since you can help with ideas without be fully contaminated with my ideas.
Actually I will connect the points in the next posts, so feel free to leave your ideas here at any moment.
This is the Part 1, stay tunned ;-)
A System to play Chess against the Market: idea description (Part 1)
To explain this idea, I created a very abstract architecture (as pictured below), so anyone can help to improve it and give more ideas to migrate Chess tactics and strategies to the market.
Personally, for me it is obvious that chess strategies can be applied to trading in their most abstract sense (forgetting chess pieces, forgetting chess rules).
Very good! I think exchanging ideas is always good. I will continue this thread to know how you implement this and encourage you to continue with your app.
Personally, for me it is obvious that chess strategies can be applied to trading in their most abstract sense (forgetting chess pieces, forgetting chess rules).
Thanks, you are welcome, for sure remain the abstract vision will be very important to, since the Rules and Fitness modules need it too much.
I am not clear about your point number
3) Don't forget that the main result here must be chess tactics and strategy ideas that we can code
because I think that "it's impossible to code a sequence of chess tactic into a trading game". I personally can only see things from the abstract point of view, yes.I hope not to lose focus, but we can talk about strategy games in general, for a moment, if you want, and list some human cognitive processes and attitudes that make strategy become a reality:
- Ability to evaluate opportunity costs (The Sacrifice Tactic, Gambits)
- Patience (Quiet move)
- Initiative
- ...
I am sure that naming some more chess strategies would lead us to list their most important human cognitive processes.
Having said that, I can only identify some relevant economic events as the pieces of this new strategic trading game. For you, what are the actors? For me the EA should use its human habilities to fight against short term (the news, NFPR, countries GDP) and long term (economic collapse, China's growth, etc.) economic events, as well as against some chart figures (the pieces).
Very important! Please, note that right now I see that there is no human being playing against the market in this game, but your EA. So the game is your intelligent EA (ability to ..., patiance, initiative, etc.) against Gold (Gold moving thanks to the economic events), for instance.