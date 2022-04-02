Eur/usd - page 611
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close above Wednesday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair trading below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a key level at 1.2165 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.2049 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2041, the 10-day moving average at 1.1931 (resistance), January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1829 and other daily support at 1.1753.
Possibly a bull trap for day trading at this very moment.
Still bullish for M30 to H4 traders.
Being a day trader, I'm sitting on my hands till the German open.
No big news event today. So, it´s a technical analysis day. Excellent. :-)
How much profit will there be in the EuroDollar market today - for a day trader? On average 10% to 15% - for a day trader. There was more than 46% profit available for a day trader in this market on Friday, for example.
Let´s see at the end of today.
The dollar is still under pressure, the pair is testing potential resistance at 1.20. It could be a short-term buying opportunity.
The 1.19665 Close was a Bull Trap, which is obviously a good Short opportunity - for the day trader. The market was in Double Down Divergence on M3 to M15, on Stoch and on MACD. A clear day trading Short at 1.19638 after M3 CLOSE crossing 10 MA Down.
H1 to H4 still bullish.
On the last Friday’s session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction but and managed to close in the green, in the middle of the daily range, in addition, closed within Thursday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair managed to close above the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic support, however, is still trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a key level at 1.2165 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.2049 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2041, the 10-day moving average at 1.1931 (support), January low at 1.1915 (support), a daily support at 1.1829 and other daily support at 1.1753.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rise but quickly found enough selling pressure to turn south and closed near the low of the day, although managed to close within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic support, however, is still trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a key level at 1.2165 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.2049 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2041, the 10-day moving average at 1.1920 (support), January low at 1.1915 (support), a daily support at 1.1829 and other daily support at 1.1753.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition closed below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair trading below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a key level at 1.2165 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.2048 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2041, the 10-day moving average at 1.1900 (support), January low at 1.1915 (support), a daily support at 1.1829 and other daily support at 1.1753.
Money for nothing in the EuroDollar market today! :-)
M3 EuroDollar