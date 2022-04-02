Eur/usd - page 601
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed below the 50-day moving average and is trading below the 10-day moving average both should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 200-day moving average that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2339 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2268 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2200 and other daily support at 1.2115.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a narrow range and closed near the low of the day, in addition managed to close below Tuesdays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is now trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages both should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 200-day moving average that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2285 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2272 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2200 and daily support at 1.2115.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough buying pressure at 1.2154 to trim all its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close above Wednesday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is now trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages both should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 200-day moving average that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, a daily resistance at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2280 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.2279 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2200 and daily support at 1.2115.
On the last Friday’s session, the EURUSD rose with a narrow range and closed near the high of the day, however managed to close above Thursday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, a daily resistance at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2291 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.2289 (support), a daily support at 1.2200 and daily support at 1.2115.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough support near Fridays open to trim most of its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, a key level at 1.2367 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2298 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.2292 (support), a daily support at 1.2200 and daily support at 1.2115.
In the market EURUSD we have flat. The width of the flat is about 330 old items:
The flat continues for 8 weeks already. Today, in general, the price of EURUSD seems to have stopped. What do all market participants expect? Probably, on March, 8th. No, not a woman's day. On March 8 will be a decision on the interest rate of EUR. And on March 9 we have NonFarm. Therefore, probably, until March 8, there will be no movement in the EURUSD market.
The euro recorded a modest rise against the US dollar on Monday. The currency pair opened at 1.2330 and ended at 1.2335. In a case of break of the resistance at 1.2348, the price should test 1.2393. If the euro turns the direction, the first support, it will be at 1.2250.
EUR/USD
Interesting levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2295; 1.2250; 1.2153;
Resistance: 1.2348; 1.2393; 1.2490