MetaNeural VSA EA Trade Assistant Free - Innovative - page 9
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Updated Meta Neural Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4
I did some changes in the code as there was some things that was messed up as 'i thought' would be necessary to fix and make it work better. It could be more bugs around to fix, i just did this....well it just happened as it was interesting somehow....
What's been done can be found at the beginning of the code, i wrote down all bugs i fixed. Feel free to try it out, to get more information about how it works just head over to forum topic about this using the link above and read as it would be to long to describe here. The new updated code i put here in code base to find easier, originally this indicator had no version number attached to it but i assume it could be 'with my' edit version 1.1 but maybe been modified before.
There are two indicators, but only metaneural_dashboard_nmc been edited as the other one is ok and works fine.
Hello. Can somebody help me. Something is wrong. When I switch from interval D1 to H1 and back from H1 to D1, the metaneural_dashboard_nmc.mq4 indicator stops working. Please help.
Hi guys, I take this thread 3 years after.Just a question about these two indicators : do they work on a Daily chart or on a H1 chart ?