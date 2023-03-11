MetaNeural VSA EA Trade Assistant Free - Innovative - page 9

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Metaneural Expert Advisor- Will this indicator work for binary options at lower time-frames  like  5 minutes ?
 

Updated Meta Neural Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Updated Meta Neural Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4

I did some changes in the code as there was some things that was messed up as 'i thought' would be necessary to fix and make it work better. It could be more bugs around to fix, i just did this....well it just happened as it was interesting somehow....

What's been done can be found at the beginning of the code, i wrote down all bugs i fixed. Feel free to try it out, to get more information about how it works just head over to forum topic about this using the link above and read as it would be to long to describe here. The new updated code i put here in code base to find easier, originally this indicator had no version number attached to it but i assume it could be 'with my' edit version 1.1  but maybe been modified before.

There are two indicators, but only metaneural_dashboard_nmc been edited as the other one is ok and works fine.

Updated Meta Neural Dashboard
Updated Meta Neural Dashboard
  • www.mql5.com
I thought it was an interesting indicator and maybe it could be worth bringing back to life again....or maybe not :P I did some changes in the code as there was some things that was messed up as 'i thought' would be necessary to fix and make it work better. It could be more bugs around to fix, i just did this....well it just happened as it was...
 
Hello. Can somebody help me. Something is wrong. When I switch from interval D1 to H1 and back from H1 to D1, the metaneural_dashboard_nmc.mq4 indicator stops working. Please help.
 
bartek72:
Hello. Can somebody help me. Something is wrong. When I switch from interval D1 to H1 and back from H1 to D1, the metaneural_dashboard_nmc.mq4 indicator stops working. Please help.
Try this - i made little correction for functioning.
 
This metaneural-based Ea, released at first, works fine, but every time you do a backtesting sell operation, you don't reopen an operation until the end of bactesting. I could not find a way to solve this, could someone help Thanks.
Files:
ea_metaneural_v1.0.mq4  72 kb
 

Hi guys, I take this thread 3 years after.

Just a question about these two indicators : do they work on a Daily chart or on a H1 chart ?
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