Best Indicator for binary options trading... - page 27

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The best indicator for binary options are <Deleted>

 
Dmitry Zhakov:

The best indicator for binary options are

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nivkal:

Hello,

Can any one please suggest me the best indicator for binary options trading?

Thanks...

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Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 
With the exception of a few regulated exchanges and maybe one or two brokers, ALL binary options are a scam. That is because they use a market maker model, namely when you lose they win. That is a direct conflict of interest.
 

Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 4 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.

Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 5 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.

 

Hello everybody

Any suggestions on how to connect together  SMA crossover justin and stochastic buy sell arows.(what settings)

 
stanparker:

I'm using a binary option software for one week but it's to early to make a recommendation. I'll see in 1-2 month

how did that go for you? any updates?
 
Bollinger bands are a great technical indicator for binary options traders because they clearly indicate price levels at which you should expect price actions. Bollinger bands create a price channel that consists of three lines.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Binary options good for a newbie?

Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.31 09:21

Testing and optimization of binary options strategies in MetaTrader 5 

Testing and optimization of binary options strategies in MetaTrader 5

High/Low is the simplest type of binary options as traders only have to determine, in which direction the price will go. In a bullish trend, it is advisable to buy High (Call). While Down (Put) is purchased if a downward movement of the asset is expected. The profit of High/Low options varies from 10% to 80% of the bet.

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