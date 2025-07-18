4TF Bars: Indicators and Ideas - page 39

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4 time frame BB Stops made compatible with new mt4 builds. Original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12

 
mladen:
4 time frame RSI level 2 oscillator made compatible with the new meatatrader 4 : 4_time_frame_rsi_2_levels_nmc.mq4 Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page7

i cant get it to show on ma chart

 
drunkpips:
i cant get it to show on ma chart

:):)

The usual question : what build of metatrader 4 are you using, what windows, and where are your indicators actually stored? As you can see it works just fine for me (build 610 with /portable switch used for a shortcut)

 

pls how do i know the build of MT4 version am using.

i know my system is windows xp with service pack 3. my indicators are in the indicators folder and i have been using the old 4tf bar indicators

 

4 time frame NonLagMa

4 time frame NonLagMa using nonlag ma 7.1 updated to be compatible with the new metatrader 4 :

Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page9

 

4 time frame NonLagMA

4 time frame NonLagMA. It uses the NonLagMA v 7.1 from attachment in calculation so both indicators must be in indicators folder in order that this one works OK

Updated version compatible with new metatrader 4 posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187

 

4 time frame ac slope made compatible with the new mt4 builds, original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12

 

4 timeframe laguerre filter made compatible with the new mt4 builds the original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page21

 

4 time frame heiken ashi T3 smothed made compatible with the new mt4 builds. Original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page10


4TF Bars: Indicators and Ideas
4TF Bars: Indicators and Ideas
  • 2012.09.23
  • www.mql5.com
Hello everyone, I am a new member of this community and I must say I am superbly impressed by the members of this community not only for their know...
 

4 time frame super keltner stops

4 time frame super Keltner stops made new metatrader 4 compatible : 4_time_frame_super_keltner_stops_nmc.mq4

Original (with instructions how to use it) was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12

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