4TF Bars: Indicators and Ideas - page 39
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4 time frame BB Stops made compatible with new mt4 builds. Original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12
4 time frame RSI level 2 oscillator made compatible with the new meatatrader 4 : 4_time_frame_rsi_2_levels_nmc.mq4 Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page7
i cant get it to show on ma chart
i cant get it to show on ma chart
:):)
The usual question : what build of metatrader 4 are you using, what windows, and where are your indicators actually stored? As you can see it works just fine for me (build 610 with /portable switch used for a shortcut)
pls how do i know the build of MT4 version am using.
i know my system is windows xp with service pack 3. my indicators are in the indicators folder and i have been using the old 4tf bar indicators
4 time frame NonLagMa
4 time frame NonLagMa using nonlag ma 7.1 updated to be compatible with the new metatrader 4 :
Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page9
4 time frame NonLagMA
4 time frame NonLagMA. It uses the NonLagMA v 7.1 from attachment in calculation so both indicators must be in indicators folder in order that this one works OK
Updated version compatible with new metatrader 4 posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187
4 time frame ac slope made compatible with the new mt4 builds, original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12
4 timeframe laguerre filter made compatible with the new mt4 builds the original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page21
4 time frame heiken ashi T3 smothed made compatible with the new mt4 builds. Original from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page10
4 time frame super keltner stops
4 time frame super Keltner stops made new metatrader 4 compatible : 4_time_frame_super_keltner_stops_nmc.mq4
Original (with instructions how to use it) was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187/page12