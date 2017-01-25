cant install market applications - page 2

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I just checked - same for me sorry.

My proposal - wait for Monday (when market will be started), check it once again - if it does not work - write to ServiceDesk

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
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We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
newdigital:

I just checked - same for me sorry.

My proposal - wait for Monday (when market will be started), check it once again - if it does not work - write to ServiceDesk

There is probably a problem with a Metaquotes server (error 500).
 

It works - I downloaded from website :


and directly from Metatrader 5 as well :




It works.

So, market should be open to download the products from the Market

 

Does anyone was able to solve this problem?

When i tried to download an EA from the market, in my PERSONAL LAPTOP win 10. I did download with out any problem, but other computer, as VPS  i couldnt download,

The error pic is attached, however, is not the server since I did download others EA, howevere why some EA can not be downloaded but in my laptop it can.

Files:
error.png  7 kb
errro2.png  5 kb
error.png  7 kb
 
Allan Haraldsson:

Does anyone was able to solve this problem?

When i tried to download an EA from the market, in my PERSONAL LAPTOP win 10. I did download with out any problem, but other computer, as VPS  i couldnt download,

The error pic is attached, however, is not the server since I did download others EA, howevere why some EA can not be downloaded but in my laptop it can.

Ther computer as externat VPS (not MQL5 VPS)?
If yes so read this post and next one.

There are some limitations for the Market. For example, Market does not work with MAC, and you should have IE8 or higher for the Market to work:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Internet Browser Requirements

Alexey Petrov, 2013.01.17 10:51

Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal


 

And I foind reply from MQ that Signal service does not work on Linux (so it may be same with the Market) - this reply is from 1 and half years ago:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Metatrader4 / Linux / Signals

Aleksey Pak, 2015.05.18 09:43

Hello, unfortunately Signals Service not work in the Linux.

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