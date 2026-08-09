What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 100
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Video should be here on the forum: how to insert a video -
Thanks, I was just wondering.
Let's test then:
It works, thanks! ;)
Merry Christmas, fellas!
Hello,
Do you listen any music while you trade?
I have tried with many different kinds, but I think classical music is the most appropriate to remain discipline focus and calm .
Any replies are appreciated.
Let's start
I didn't listen to any music while trading but i started trading in front of the TV, made all the big news agency as my favorites so i can get breaking news while trading
I mostly trade while watching Bloomberg or any other financial news channel
The reason why i do this you can find it below, when i was trading one night and Trump ordered a strike against Syria then markets went crazy for a few minutes, had to turn on the TV which was right in front of me to get the news
This happened in april the 7th 2017
Trading for me is new and very sensitive so im sure at one point when im able to detect changes in the market as soon as possible i will be able to do it without the over cautiousness that im doing at the moment
Waiting for the trading session...
:D
Ndombolo
Lol Werrason, JB :-)