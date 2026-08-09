What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 99

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Ndombolo

 
Moby goes fine with trading.
 
mtllc:
Moby goes fine with trading.

Deffinitely agree!!!

[Deleted]  
Cougar512:

Totally agree. While I trade I prefer silence. But, being a music megafan, I am relaxing on good music. For instance, there are 43 mins to till the trade starts and I am relaxing... :D


I agree too. I can´t hear myself think when the music is on. So, no music. Only on Friday night and over the weekend. Despachito. 

 


 

Video should be here on the forum: how to insert a video - 



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