What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 99
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2X_2IdybTV0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tccpGP80oik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5vz6iwV38U
Ndombolo
Moby goes fine with trading.
Deffinitely agree!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovU4ESybz-U
Totally agree. While I trade I prefer silence. But, being a music megafan, I am relaxing on good music. For instance, there are 43 mins to till the trade starts and I am relaxing... :D
I agree too. I can´t hear myself think when the music is on. So, no music. Only on Friday night and over the weekend. Despachito.
Video should be here on the forum: how to insert a video -