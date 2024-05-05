Dynamic zone indicators ... - page 156
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I come from China, I can crack the latest version of the MT4 EA EX4 file source,ex4 to mq4 file.There are friends in this area, you can add me QQ:203776. QQ plus friends validation please input: Mq4 source code.
Please, can any one provide nmc version of dz indicators ? Will be very thankful, particularly to mladen. Regards.
Just check them
Hi mladen,
I copied dll file and failed to attach indicator to the chart. On the screenshot you can see that there are errors in the code.
Could you please look at that?
Thanks a lot.
Hi mladen,
I copied dll file and failed to attach indicator to the chart. On the screenshot you can see that there are errors in the code.
Could you please look at that?
Thanks a lot.
As I told : please use the "nmc" version
As I told : please use the "nmc" version
I found it in the #597 post.
I put dll file into Libraries folder too.
Added indicator to the chart and nothing.
In Terminal/experts window I got this message: dynamic_zone_one_more_average_nmc EURUSD,M5: initialized
I have no idea what could be wrong.
I found it in the #597 post.
I put dll file into Libraries folder too.
Added indicator to the chart and nothing.
In Terminal/experts window I got this message: dynamic_zone_one_more_average_nmc EURUSD,M5: initialized
I have no idea what could be wrong.
That what you are describing is the gift from metatrader 4 build 1090
Do this : Build 1090 fix ...
That what you are describing is the gift from metatrader 4 build 1090
Do this : Build 1090 fix ...
link does not work :(
link does not work :(
Try again
Thanks. Now it works. :)