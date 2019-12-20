Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2263

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Expecting a move to the downside due to stronger US dollar.

 

Gbp/Usd start week with a small gap up. Political uncertainty remains as Theresa May has been unable to form a government until now.

 

Eur/Usd start the week with flat trading around 1.119 and slowly approaching to 1.1200 level.

 
GBP/USD bounced off from 1.2750 after forming a shooting star candlestick and a pair of spinning top candlesticks on the four-hour time-frame below that resistance. Next target is likely 1.2700 again.
 
EUR/USD moved sharply to the upside today but bounced off from 1.1220. The pair is still quite bullish and if it breaks out above 1.1220 it could reach 1.1300.
 

GBP/USD continues moving to the upside despite the signals for the opposite, likely due to fundamentals. The pair will probably soon test the last high at 1.2860 again.

 

New EUR/USD finally found some resistance at 1.1390 and bounced off from it. The pair might likely retrace back to 1.1300.

 

D1 / MN1


D1 / MN1

 

Intense 24 hours it was! EUR/USD still heavily volatile at 1.1362.

 

After a retracement to 1.1290 EUR/USD continued moving to the upside and is still very bullish. Next target is likely 1.1480 - 1.1500.

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