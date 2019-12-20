Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2263
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Expecting a move to the downside due to stronger US dollar.
Gbp/Usd start week with a small gap up. Political uncertainty remains as Theresa May has been unable to form a government until now.
Eur/Usd start the week with flat trading around 1.119 and slowly approaching to 1.1200 level.
GBP/USD continues moving to the upside despite the signals for the opposite, likely due to fundamentals. The pair will probably soon test the last high at 1.2860 again.
New EUR/USD finally found some resistance at 1.1390 and bounced off from it. The pair might likely retrace back to 1.1300.
Intense 24 hours it was! EUR/USD still heavily volatile at 1.1362.
After a retracement to 1.1290 EUR/USD continued moving to the upside and is still very bullish. Next target is likely 1.1480 - 1.1500.